Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Related
BONEYARD: Bulldogs have huge Maroon Friday
While the actual announcement may have been rather anti-climatic, quarterback Chris Parson served notice that Mississippi State is going to land big time quarterbacks while Mike Leach is calling the plays. Parson backed off of an earlier commitment to Florida State earlier this summer and the Bulldogs took charge. With the Seminoles planning to ink a two quarterback class, the Bulldogs showed Parson that he was their guy.
100 Day Bulldog Countdown: 21 Days, No. 21 Ke'Travion Hargrove and Hunter Washington
Mike Leach is no longer a newcomer in Starkville and he is no longer in building mode with his Air Raid offense at Mississippi State. The longtime college football coach has his system implemented after two seasons and there’s plenty of talent and experience on the roster for the Bulldogs to have their best team in several years.
wcbi.com
Mississippi State in mix for four-star QB
Photo credit: C_Parson2 (Twitter) Mississippi State football is in the mix for four-star QB Chris Parson. He’s set to announce his decision on Friday. More:
St. Louis American
My grandfather’s brave exit from 1930’s Mississippi
Ira Smith Sr. is a name that probably means nothing to you. Yet, it means everything to me. You see, he was my maternal grandfather and the glue that held our family together until his transition in 1992. He was born on August 2, 1913, in Columbus, Mississippi into a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo chef represents Mississippi in Great American Seafood Cook-Off
Tupelo's Chef Cooper Miller is the King of Mississippi Seafood. He joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about his recent experience while competing for a national title.
WTOK-TV
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
RELATED PEOPLE
breezynews.com
Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala
ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
Neshoba Democrat
27 marijuana plants seized from garden
A Preston man has been arrested after the authorities seized just under 30 mature marijuana plants growing in a vegetable garden outside his mobile home, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. Ricky Leon Files, 67, 16460 Highway 21 north, Preston, was arrested and charged with manufacture of a controlled substance.
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0