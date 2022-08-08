While the actual announcement may have been rather anti-climatic, quarterback Chris Parson served notice that Mississippi State is going to land big time quarterbacks while Mike Leach is calling the plays. Parson backed off of an earlier commitment to Florida State earlier this summer and the Bulldogs took charge. With the Seminoles planning to ink a two quarterback class, the Bulldogs showed Parson that he was their guy.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO