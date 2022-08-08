Read full article on original website
Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old
A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
All four siblings who were allegedly abducted from their home are found safe and well after overnight search - as man, 28, with Joker-themed face tattoos goes on the run
Four children who vanished after getting into a car with a man covered in face tattoos have been found safe and well. Joshua Carter, 28, was seen taking the kids from an address at The Leap, north of Mackay, Queensland around 11.30am on Thursday in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD.
Woman Impaled, Killed by Umbrella on Windy Beach
The South Carolina beach has rules that ban setting a beach umbrella within 10 feet of an established umbrella line.
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
Bathroom Sign Banning Workers From Using Toilet 'as a Toilet' Goes Viral
"I thought it was a joke...until they had sent out a very passive-aggressive email to everyone in the workplace about it," the Redditor said.
Aunt Dragged for Pinning Theft on 5-Year-Old: 'Barely Knows What Money Is'
"She tried to pin a theft on your five year old child," one commenter wrote. "That's messed up."
Teen Tourists That Captured Alligator told Police They Were 'Bored'
The teens from Connecticut allegedly tied a slipknot around the alligator after they spotted it in a pond in Hilton Head during a trip with family.
Mom Irritated by In-Laws Not Removing Bed Sheets After Staying Over Blasted
"You're being a bit ridiculous," wrote one Mumsnet user.
Portly Cat Stuck in Storm Drain Rescued: 'Lay Off The Treats'
The cat was taken to a local animal shelter to wait for its owner to collect it.
Endangered Shark Washes Up Dead 3 Months After a Colony Vanished
A fourth gray nurse shark, one of the most endangered shark species, has washed up dead in Australia in less than a year.
