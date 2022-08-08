Look: Cubs, Reds Unveil Vintage Uniforms for Field of Dreams Game

Chicago and Cincinnati will square off Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa.

MLB is staging the second Field of Dreams game this week in a nod to the 1989 film classic starring Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta.

The Cubs and Reds are set to square off Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET in Dyersville, Iowa, where the movie was filmed. On Monday, Chicago and Cincinnati revealed the vintage uniforms their players will wear in the Hawkeye State matchup.

The Cubs will wear cream-colored jerseys featuring a throwback logo, used by the team from 1927-36, that depicts a bear cub. Chicago will wear navy caps featuring the same bear cub. The team wore that same style of cap during the 1914 season.

The Reds will wear replicas of their 1919 uniforms, commemorating the team’s World Series victory over the White Sox, a victory aided by the Chicago Black Sox scandal.

Last year, in MLB’s first Field of Dreams game, the White Sox beat the Yankees, 9-8. Tim Anderson hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning for Chicago. It was the first MLB game played in Iowa.

