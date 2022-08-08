ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Look: Cubs, Reds Unveil Vintage Uniforms for Field of Dreams Game

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sSfR_0h9NvqTO00

Chicago and Cincinnati will square off Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa.

View the original article to see embedded media.

MLB is staging the second Field of Dreams game this week in a nod to the 1989 film classic starring Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta.

The Cubs and Reds are set to square off Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET in Dyersville, Iowa, where the movie was filmed. On Monday, Chicago and Cincinnati revealed the vintage uniforms their players will wear in the Hawkeye State matchup.

The Cubs will wear cream-colored jerseys featuring a throwback logo, used by the team from 1927-36, that depicts a bear cub. Chicago will wear navy caps featuring the same bear cub. The team wore that same style of cap during the 1914 season.

The Reds will wear replicas of their 1919 uniforms, commemorating the team’s World Series victory over the White Sox, a victory aided by the Chicago Black Sox scandal.

Last year, in MLB’s first Field of Dreams game, the White Sox beat the Yankees, 9-8. Tim Anderson hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning for Chicago. It was the first MLB game played in Iowa.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday

The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
DYERSVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Cincinnati, IA
The Spun

Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral

Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Page Six

Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5

Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
TENNIS
TMZ.com

Tim Lincecum's Wife Dies After Battle With Cancer, S.F. Giants Mourn

The wife of Tim Lincecum -- one of the best MLB pitchers of all time -- has sadly died ... the San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday night. She was just 38 years old. Cristin Coleman, who dated Lincecum for years, passed away following a battle with cancer in late June ... but it hadn't been widely reported until the Giants mourned her loss in a series of tweets on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Ray Liotta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Reds#Field Of Dreams#Iowa Hawkeye#The White Sox#The Chicago Black Sox#Yankees#Blue Jays
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams

MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
DYERSVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

89K+
Followers
37K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy