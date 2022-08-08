ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pulse2.com

Emerson (EMR) Q3 2022 Earnings Results

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) recently reported its Q3 2022 results. These are the details. Emerson (NYSE: EMR) recently reported its Q3 2022 results. Below are the highlights. — June trailing three-month underlying orders up 10 percent. — Net sales were $5.0 billion, up 7 percent from the year prior; underlying sales2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BARK (BARK) Q1 2023 Earnings Results

BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. These are the details. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q1 2023 Financial Highlights. — Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $131.2 million, approximately $1.2 million better than the Company’s first...
Novavax (NVAX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022. — Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was...
Roblox (RBLX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Roblox (RBLX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Roblox (RBLX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. — Revenue was $591.2 million, up 30% year over year. — Net cash provided by operating activities of $26.5 million; Free cash flow was...
