The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason moves still hinge on the chaos within the Brooklyn Nets organization and whether or not it will lead to Kyrie Irving’s exit this summer. Reports have been linking Irving with the Lakers ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets on the eve of the start of free agency. The rumors got quieter after the Las Vegas Summer League ended in mid-July, only to pick up again when Durant reportedly told Nets owner Joe Tsai to pick between him or general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO