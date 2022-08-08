Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Opens Probe Into 1.7 Million Ford Vehicles Over Brake Hose Recall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford Motor Co recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7 million U.S. Ford 2013-2018 model year Fusion...
CARS・
US News and World Report
Audi, Porsche, Kia Say U.S. EV Buyers Will Lose Tax Credit Under Legislation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Audi of America, Kia Corp and Porsche said on Friday that buyers of its electric vehicles will lose access to federal tax credits of up to $7,500 once President Joe Biden signs a $430 billion climate, health and tax measure. The Volkswagen AG unit said only the Audi...
Comments / 0