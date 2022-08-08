ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Parker Hannifin?

Parker Hannifin's (NYSE:PH) short percent of float has fallen 22.76% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.43 million shares sold short, which is 1.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Gr JHG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.2 versus the current price of Janus Henderson Gr at $26.715, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies. The company has an average price target of $18.25 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $5.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Enovix Stock Today?

Shares of Enovix Corp EVNX are up during Thursday’s pre market session for various reasons. Enovix is known as the leader in the design and manufacturing of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries. On Wednesday, it was announced that the company had been awarded a follow-on contract with the US Army to build and test custom cells within the soldier’s central power source known as the Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB). The CWB was created by Inventus Power and it integrates into a soldier’s vest and powers vital communications and navigation equipment.
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 5.11% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Audacy AUD stock rose 4.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: IN8bio Q2 Earnings

IN8bio INAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IN8bio missed estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Beam Global: Q2 Earnings Insights

Beam Glb BEEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beam Glb missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $1.60 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Greenland Technologies Q2 Earnings

Greenland Technologies GTEC reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Greenland Technologies missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was down $7.60 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With MongoDB

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MongoDB. Looking at options history for MongoDB MDB we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Marriott Vacations

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marriott Vacations VAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marriott Vacations. The company has an average price target of $180.83 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $136.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights

Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Harpoon Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harpoon Therapeutics HARP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harpoon Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $2.46 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $275M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $275,024,292 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6eb6052e8f14fdc19d0a5d697b26d2ffb88345c6. $275 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x6a2c3c4c7169d69a67ae2251c7d765ac79a4967e. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Looking At Chewy's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chewy. Looking at options history for Chewy CHWY we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Illumina

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Illumina ILMN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Illumina has an average price target of $240.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $150.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

