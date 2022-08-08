Bruins ink forward Pavel Zacha to one-year deal

Apr 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha (37) is pictured before a game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Boston acquired the 25-year-old Czech forward in July in exchange for veteran Erik Haula. Zacha registered 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points through 70 games played for New Jersey last season.

The Zacha deal was announced only a few hours after news broke that the Bruins were able to sign long-time captain Patrice Bergeron to a one-year deal. It had been unclear since the start of the offseason whether Bergeron would play another season in the NHL and whether it would be with the Bruins, although he told reporters on Monday he made his decision to play another season prior to free agency opening up.