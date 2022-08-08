Read full article on original website
Related
my40.tv
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
theurbannews.com
The East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival
The 2022 East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival will take place in MLK Park, 50 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Asheville on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be live music, vendors, food trucks, and a children’s area (open from 11 a.m. to...
my40.tv
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
my40.tv
Sourwood Festival in 'booming' Black Mountain happening this weekend as weather cools
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone looking for something to do this weekend in the forecasted nice, cooler weather can check out the Sourwood Festival, happening in Black Mountain!. The festival, happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, in downtown Black Mountain celebrates bees and local sourwood honey. There will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Sold-out Smokies Stomp event raises $85K to restore cabins, barns, more in GSMNP
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Friends of the Smokies raised $85,000 at its Smokies Stomp fundraising event last month to benefit the nonprofit's Forever Places project. The project helps fund the restoration of cabins, barns, mills and other historic structures throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Smokies...
The Post and Courier
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside
SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
my40.tv
Concerns brewing in Beer City: Asheville-area breweries bracing for CO2 shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A national shortage of carbon dioxide has led to some panic among breweries – a few even making the call to close their doors while they assess the situation. The already-mounting issue was made worse by the recent shutdown of one of the country’s...
theurbannews.com
Asheville High School 50-Year Reunion
Asheville High was formed by the merger, under desegregation laws, of the former Whites-only Lee Edwards High School and the all-Black Stephens-Lee High School. That legacy class will come together for a Campus Meet and Greet on Friday, August 19, 2022, serving barbecue from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.—and possibly watch an AHS Football Game at 7:30 p.m. For both events, nice casual attire is requested.
my40.tv
Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
my40.tv
Residents call for transparency after meetings for Duke substation proposal canceled
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents are calling for transparency and communication after Duke Energy and the city of Asheville came to a "mutual agreement" to cancel the Aug. 11 and Aug. 22 community meetings regarding a controversial substation proposal. To meet growing energy needs in downtown Asheville, Duke Energy...
my40.tv
Shop-owner reflects on Asheville's once thriving hub of Black-owned businesses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — August marks Black Business Month. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black businesses are on the rise. In Asheville, Market and Eagle Street were known as "The Block" or East End — the hub of thriving Black businesses. This was before gentrification and urban renewal pushed them out, according to local activists.
furman.edu
In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement
In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
my40.tv
Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts Fairy Market
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for some family fun this Saturday? Check out a magical landscape at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens is hosting a Fairy Market on Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more.
FOX Carolina
City closes street in Hendersonville for parking construction
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville city officials said 5th Avenue West will be closed to traffic as construction of the parking deck continues. City officials said 5th Avenue between Church Street and Wall Street is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 1. During this time, the crane will be relocated to 5th Avenue and final precast sections will be lifted into place.
my40.tv
'People have to start caring more': Community meeting to address water quality issues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of the French Broad River in the Asheville area is now designated as impaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. “The impairment is indicating that there are water quality issues in about 19 miles of the French Broad from Long...
my40.tv
FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Duke Energy has called off a community meeting regarding a potential substation replacement. A group of citizens called Friends of Lexington Avenue say they’re concerned the substation would take out a canopy of trees that are in the area and create an eyesore, among other things. The group says they’re upset the conversation they’d hoped to have with Duke and city officials didn’t happen. Duke officials say they just need time to digest the input they’ve received to this point.
my40.tv
Battle over beds: Dozens weigh in on which hospital they think is best fit for WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A public hearing for three hospital proposals in Western North Carolina was held Friday morning. Mission Health, AdventHealth and Novant Health have applied to fill the need for 67 additional acute care beds. “The need for a community hospital is greatly needed, and I urge...
Atlas Obscura
Thomas Wolfe's Angel
The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
my40.tv
Brevard, nonprofit raise funds to expand Bracken Preserve, make it more inviting for all
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Brevard is partnering with Conserving Carolina to raise $325,000 needed to purchase 34 acres of forest land to expand the Bracken Preserve and make it more inviting and usable for people of all ages, skill levels and fitness levels. The Bracken Preserve...
Comments / 0