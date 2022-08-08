ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theurbannews.com

The East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival

The 2022 East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival will take place in MLK Park, 50 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Asheville on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be live music, vendors, food trucks, and a children’s area (open from 11 a.m. to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside

SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
SPARTANBURG, SC
theurbannews.com

Asheville High School 50-Year Reunion

Asheville High was formed by the merger, under desegregation laws, of the former Whites-only Lee Edwards High School and the all-Black Stephens-Lee High School. That legacy class will come together for a Campus Meet and Greet on Friday, August 19, 2022, serving barbecue from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.—and possibly watch an AHS Football Game at 7:30 p.m. For both events, nice casual attire is requested.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Shop-owner reflects on Asheville's once thriving hub of Black-owned businesses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — August marks Black Business Month. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black businesses are on the rise. In Asheville, Market and Eagle Street were known as "The Block" or East End — the hub of thriving Black businesses. This was before gentrification and urban renewal pushed them out, according to local activists.
ASHEVILLE, NC
furman.edu

In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement

In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts Fairy Market

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for some family fun this Saturday? Check out a magical landscape at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens is hosting a Fairy Market on Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

City closes street in Hendersonville for parking construction

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville city officials said 5th Avenue West will be closed to traffic as construction of the parking deck continues. City officials said 5th Avenue between Church Street and Wall Street is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 1. During this time, the crane will be relocated to 5th Avenue and final precast sections will be lifted into place.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Duke Energy has called off a community meeting regarding a potential substation replacement. A group of citizens called Friends of Lexington Avenue say they’re concerned the substation would take out a canopy of trees that are in the area and create an eyesore, among other things. The group says they’re upset the conversation they’d hoped to have with Duke and city officials didn’t happen. Duke officials say they just need time to digest the input they’ve received to this point.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Atlas Obscura

Thomas Wolfe's Angel

The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

