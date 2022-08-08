Read full article on original website
The View fans shocked as guest calls out host Whoopi Goldberg for looking ‘bored’ during live show
THE View fans were left shocked after a star guest called out Whoopi Goldberg for looking "bored" during her live TV show. Neil Patrick Harris, 49, appeared on The View to promote his new movie, Uncoupled. The Starship Troopers actor was much more interested in talking about Whoopi's distaste for...
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Whoopi Goldberg raised her concerns about granddaughter Amara Skye appearing on ABC's "Claim to Fame" before the ABC reality series began.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg facing huge legal backlash after show is forced to issue on air apology
THE View's Whoopi Goldberg is facing a huge legal backlash after the talk show was forced to issue an on-air apology to a nonprofit group after making comparisons to neo-Nazis. Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk, 28, denounced The View hosts - consisting of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar,...
Wanda Sykes Canceled Her Appearance On 'The View' After Learning Ex-Trump Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin Was Guest Hosting
Wanda Sykes was set to appear on The View last week before she canceled her appearance after learning Alyssa Farah Griffin would be guest hosting, Radar has confirmed. The 58-year-old actress and comedian was scheduled to appear on the popular daytime talk show on Friday. Article continues below advertisement. But...
‘The View’ Fans Up in Arms After Whoopi Goldberg Brings Back Unpopular Celebrity Guest
Fans of the hit TV talk show “The View” are reportedly threatening to boycott after long-time co-host Whoopi Goldberg welcomed back one of the “most unlikeable” celebrity guests on the show, radio host Charlemagne tha God. According to The Sun, the radio host was invited to...
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report
The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Pat Sajak for This ‘Annoying’ Habit
For over half of his life, television personality Pat Sajak has known one thing – Wheel of Fortune. First getting the job in 1981, Sajak wasn’t just at the right place at the right time. He spent years as a disc jockey and even a weatherman for KNBC. Luckily for Wheel of Fortune fans, Merv Griffin saw something special in Sajak. And with 38 seasons behind him, it appears Griffin was right. But throughout the years of Sajak hosting, dedicated fans of the game show noticed some interesting, and sometimes, irritating nuances he brings to Wheel of Fortune. While there is no denying the love for the host, some fans are calling him out for one certain tactic.
musictimes.com
Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern
Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
Martha Stewart’s Daughter Alexis: Everything To Know About Her Only Child
The legendary Martha Stewart, 81, has a legacy aside from her famous cooking shows and kitchenware lines – her daughter! That’s right, Martha has only one child and it is her daughter Alexis Stewart. Martha had her daughter back in 1965 when she was married to her husband Andrew Stewart. Both Martha and Andrew called it quits in 1990 after 29 years of marriage.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
The Queen said 'thank goodness' when she learned Meghan Markle wasn't going to Prince Philip's funeral, book says
A new book said the Queen was relieved when she learned Markle wasn't attending Prince Philip's funeral. The funeral took place weeks after Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. The book also said that Prince Andrew had to be "out of sight" at last month's Platinum Jubilee...
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’
Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
The View fans confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘strange and insulting’ behavior toward co-hosts on live TV
THE View fans have confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s “strange” and “insulting” behavior during Wednesday’s live show. In recent months, viewers have been calling for the 66-year-old comedian to be fired due to her on-air antics. It all started about halfway through the broadcast when...
Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host
WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
