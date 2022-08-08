Read full article on original website
Baylor football team launches Waco NIL Club
WACO, Texas — Name, image and likeness rights for college athletes has been a hot topic for years, only exacerbated when the NCAA allowed it starting in 2021. Wednesday, athletes at Baylor shaped it a little differently for themselves. Members of the BU football program shared the new Waco...
Midway's Softball Star throws no-hitter in Little League Softball World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. — It's a historic fete that will live on in the Waco area. The Midway Little League team beat Puerto Rico 2-0 in its second game at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, Wednesday. The win keeps the Hewitt, Texas team in the winner's bracket.
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco
WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
Central Texans say what they would do if they hit $1.2B Mega Millions Jackpot
WACO, Texas — Why not play the Mega Millions with $1.2B at stake?. Texans around the state are gearing up for the big jackpot, a record $1.28B that would certainly change anyone's life. "First thing I'm doing is pay my mom's bills off," Waco resident Vance Simmons said. "She's...
Road closures announced for mainlanes going towards Harker Heights to Nolanville
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Crews will begin overlay work Aug.14 on I-14 from Harker Heights to Nolanville. Eastbound mainlanes of I-14 from Indian Trail to FM 2410/Simmons Road will be closed during construction from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Construction will be complete on Aug. 19. Delays should be...
Killeen hires its first-ever Downtown Revitalization Director
KILLEEN, Texas — Kaitlin Kizito is Killeen's first-ever Downtown Revitalization Director. She will assume her role on Aug. 15, according to the city. Her job will involve revitalizing, revamping and restoring economic development programs in downtown and north Killeen, according to the city. Before her new position as director,...
Wade Faulkner wins 2022 Nomination 478th District Judge November Ballot
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The District Executive Committee on Aug. 9 for the Bell County Republican Party has chosen Wade Faulkner as its nominee for 478th District Judge. Faulkner received the most support out of the three candidates that were up for consideration in the meeting. In November, the...
After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead
WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
Belton business set to reopen after losing nearly half its inventory from 150-acre fire
BELTON, Texas — Budget Wrench-A-Part is one of the several businesses that experienced damage from a 150 acre wildfire in July. After being closed for a week and half and undergoing restoration across the property, the Belton salvage yard is reopening Wednesday. The fire-causing damage to the property was...
802F 'Fire Boss' pilot describes fighting fires from the sky
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County firefighters have had to deal with dozens of wildfires over the summer. While some are manageable, larger fires like the Dog Ridge fire in Bell County, or the Crittenburg Complex fire on Fort Hood, which threatened local homes, require additional air support. That's...
Here's a sneak peak of the New Chaparral High School before anyone sees it
KILLEEN, Texas — The newly built Chaparral High School won't be on display until Thursday night, but Principal Gina Brown wanted to give everyone a preview. Brown said the High School is pretty but functional. Both the classrooms and common areas between will feature soft seating, much like a...
Central Texans come together to give students more than backpacks
TEMPLE, Texas — If you're ready to gear up for the new school year and you're in need of some help that is of no expense to you, look no further. A New Day Fellowship Church in Temple will hold a "Back to School Party" Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Midway High School expands interactive learning with new Career and Technical Education wing
WACO, Texas — Administrators at Midway High School said their new Career and Technology Education wing will build pathways for future careers. The new wing connects to older parts of the building that were built in 2003, something Midway High Schools' Superintendent, George Kazanas said forges the past and the future together.
7 buildings threatened by fire in Troy, officials say
TROY, Texas — Seven buildings are being threatened by a fire that's burning in Troy, Texas Friday afternoon. The fire has burned about 50 to 70 acres near 14221 Lewellen Cemetery Rd. It was started by a hot muffler of a hay baler, officials told 6 News. As of...
Hometown Heroes 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies in Waco
WACO, Texas — Pens, notebooks, backpacks, paper. The list could go on when it comes to necessary school supplies. One area organization is taking action to make returning to the classroom a little easier. "There's a lot on your plate when you're going back to school with a lot...
Waco economist explains why the name 'Inflation Reduction Act' may be misleading
TEXAS, USA — A Central Texas economist says the Inflation Reduction Act is a decent bill and will help in a lot of aspects, but the name does not fit what it's set up to do. Ray Perryman, president and CEO of The Perryman Group, said it's not the immediate solution Americans are looking for as prices have climbed in just about everything.
Pawnee Fire: No evacuation order in place, 50 percent contained
BELTON, Texas — The video above and below are segments related to other fires in the Belton area. Friday evening, several firefighters are battling a fire close to Stillhouse Hollow Lake, including Starflight and a Forest Service type 1 helicopter with water assistance, according to reports. The fire is...
Waco crash results in one death Saturday morning
WACO, Texas — Officers responded to a fatal crash near Loop 340 WB Acess Road and Marlin Hwy SB Access Road early Saturday morning, according to the Waco Police Department. A 19-year-old driver was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when the front of the car struck another car on the left passenger side. The 46-year-old man who was traveling opposite died at the scene due to his injuries from the crash, according to police.
