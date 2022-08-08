ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Baylor football team launches Waco NIL Club

WACO, Texas — Name, image and likeness rights for college athletes has been a hot topic for years, only exacerbated when the NCAA allowed it starting in 2021. Wednesday, athletes at Baylor shaped it a little differently for themselves. Members of the BU football program shared the new Waco...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds

KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco

WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Albany, TX
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
KCEN

Killeen hires its first-ever Downtown Revitalization Director

KILLEEN, Texas — Kaitlin Kizito is Killeen's first-ever Downtown Revitalization Director. She will assume her role on Aug. 15, according to the city. Her job will involve revitalizing, revamping and restoring economic development programs in downtown and north Killeen, according to the city. Before her new position as director,...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Bears#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Trestan Ebner#At T Stadium#Notre Dame#Usc
KCEN

After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead

WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

802F 'Fire Boss' pilot describes fighting fires from the sky

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County firefighters have had to deal with dozens of wildfires over the summer. While some are manageable, larger fires like the Dog Ridge fire in Bell County, or the Crittenburg Complex fire on Fort Hood, which threatened local homes, require additional air support. That's...
BELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
KCEN

7 buildings threatened by fire in Troy, officials say

TROY, Texas — Seven buildings are being threatened by a fire that's burning in Troy, Texas Friday afternoon. The fire has burned about 50 to 70 acres near 14221 Lewellen Cemetery Rd. It was started by a hot muffler of a hay baler, officials told 6 News. As of...
TROY, TX
KCEN

Hometown Heroes 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies in Waco

WACO, Texas — Pens, notebooks, backpacks, paper. The list could go on when it comes to necessary school supplies. One area organization is taking action to make returning to the classroom a little easier. "There's a lot on your plate when you're going back to school with a lot...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Pawnee Fire: No evacuation order in place, 50 percent contained

BELTON, Texas — The video above and below are segments related to other fires in the Belton area. Friday evening, several firefighters are battling a fire close to Stillhouse Hollow Lake, including Starflight and a Forest Service type 1 helicopter with water assistance, according to reports. The fire is...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Waco crash results in one death Saturday morning

WACO, Texas — Officers responded to a fatal crash near Loop 340 WB Acess Road and Marlin Hwy SB Access Road early Saturday morning, according to the Waco Police Department. A 19-year-old driver was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when the front of the car struck another car on the left passenger side. The 46-year-old man who was traveling opposite died at the scene due to his injuries from the crash, according to police.
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy