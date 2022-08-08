ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ex-Ohio court mediator arrested; allegedly sent feces to GOP

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio man is in custody after being accused of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including Ohio's 25 Republican state senators in early July.

Police arrested Richard Steinle, a 77-year-old from Mogadore, Ohio, and former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator on Friday. Steinle is charged with sending “injurious articles as nonmailable,” violating a federal law that prohibits mailing certain things, including hazardous material, according to court records.

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum prison sentence of one year and a $100,000 fine. A message seeking comment was left with Steinle's lawyer.

The feces mailed in early July prompted an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, but investigators said Steinle has been sending such letters since August 2021 to elected officials in Washington D.C., Kentucky, California and Ohio.

Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the 25 letters, which never made it to their intended recipients. The return addresses on the letters were deemed fake. Some letters contained words such as “pig” and “racist” on them, according to court records.

In late July, investigators for the U.S. Postal Inspection service conducted surveillance on Steinle's home after a tip from another court employee that Steinle might be involved in sending the letters. Investigators witnessed Steinle mailing a letter while wearing a glove and after retrieving the letter, determined it to be contaminated with feces. The letter was addressed to Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, according to court records.

A message was left with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service seeking comment. It is not clear if the feces were human or animal.

Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney called the incident in early July “outrageous” and a serious health risk.

“This type of biohazard attack doesn’t just stop with the people it’s directed towards,” Fortney said. “This is something that could potentially affect every single employee at the Ohio Statehouse, regardless of their political affiliation.”

Steinle was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond and his next hearing is set for Aug. 25.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Samantha Hendrickson on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. — A judge has ruled that a Kansas man can no longer work in the state and must pay more than $700,000 in fines and restitution, after he was found guilty of performing autopsies illegally. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Shawn Parcells permanent ban from doing...
KANSAS STATE
WSB Radio

Fetterman 'grateful' as he returns to Pa. Senate race

ERIE, Pa. — (AP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman acknowledged he was lucky to be alive as he officially returned to the campaign trail Friday, more than 90 days after the Democrat suffered a stroke that threatened his life and political prospects in one of the nation's premier Senate contests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Radio

Hawaii voters picking nominees in race to succeed Gov. Ige

HONOLULU — (AP) — The candidates running in Saturday's primary election to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige include a former first lady, a retired mixed martial arts champion and a congressman who moonlights as a Hawaiian Airlines pilot. Democratic U.S. Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele's decision to run for...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mogadore, OH
State
California State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
California, OH
City
Washington, CA
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the "boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
UTAH STATE
WSB Radio

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Feces#Senate Gop#Gop#Republican
WSB Radio

Georgia man gored by buck in his backyard

A man spent eight hours in the emergency room after being gored by a buck in his backyard. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division posted a video to their Facebook page showing the attack that happened in a Newton County neighborhood. Neighbors told the Georgia DNR that the...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Roy Moore, awards him $8.2M

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — A federal jury awarded Republican Roy Moore $8.2 million in damages Friday after finding a Democratic-aligned super PAC defamed him in a TV ad recounting sexual misconduct accusations during his failed 2017 U.S. Senate bid in Alabama. Jurors found the Senate Majority PAC...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
WSB Radio

Family dogs blamed for eating winning Oregon lottery ticket

SALEM, Ore. — Despite some hungry and curious pups destroying a winning lottery ticket, officials at the Oregon Lottery still paid out the win. The Oregon Lottery said in a news release that it received a letter with a torn-up ticket and photo of two dogs saying that the dogs had eaten the winning ticket. The letter, sent by Nathan and Rachael Lamet, included a photo of the two Alaskan Klee Kais, named Apple and Jack.
OREGON STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy