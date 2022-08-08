ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Was Asked About The Deshaun Watson Situation

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the Deshaun Watson situation on Sunday. Swinney, who coached Watson in college, was asked about the Cleveland Browns' six-game suspension. Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season, after being accused of sexual misconduct by more...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement

Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team

An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
