cbs19news

Local company selected for state program focused on domestic growth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-area business has been accepted into a program for companies that want to grow their domestic sales. Innovative Software Solutions, a technology solutions provider, has been accepted into the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Economic Gardening program. The Charlottesville Office of Economic Development...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
#Virginia State University#Virginia Union University#Hbcus#College#Education#Vsu#The General Assembly
cbs19news

Working to develop self-distribution system for Virginia's breweries

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brewery license holders in Virginia may soon be able to self-distribute some of their products to retail license holders. The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announced on Wednesday that it intends to develop the Virginia Beer Distribution Company. According to a release, this will be modeled...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Making sure college students are properly insured

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- While it can be an exciting time when students head back to college, it is also important to make sure those students are properly insured. Students and their parents often don't consider reviewing their insurance policies before the student heads off to college, but it's an important step.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Reminder to call 811 before digging

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday is a day set aside to remind people to be safe when it comes to digging. It’s National Safe Digging Day, and in Virginia, people can call 811 to have an expert come out to mark the approximate locations of buried utilities before they start work on any project requiring digging.
VIRGINIA STATE
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
theburn.com

NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month

Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
cbs19news

Florida man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Florida man has pleaded guilty to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Court records show 50-year-old Matthew Council pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felonies and four misdemeanors in District of Columbia federal court. Council was arrested at the Capitol...
FLORIDA STATE
Channelocity

The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE

