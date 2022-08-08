Read full article on original website
NBC12
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - College move-in for thousands of students at Virginia State University is just days away, but many who applied for on-campus housing are now learning there’s no room for them. “This is crazy that they have nothing in order,” mother Trina Washington said. “No one is...
cbs19news
Local company selected for state program focused on domestic growth
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-area business has been accepted into a program for companies that want to grow their domestic sales. Innovative Software Solutions, a technology solutions provider, has been accepted into the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Economic Gardening program. The Charlottesville Office of Economic Development...
Why are flags at half-staff today in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
cbs19news
Working to develop self-distribution system for Virginia's breweries
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brewery license holders in Virginia may soon be able to self-distribute some of their products to retail license holders. The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announced on Wednesday that it intends to develop the Virginia Beer Distribution Company. According to a release, this will be modeled...
cbs19news
Making sure college students are properly insured
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- While it can be an exciting time when students head back to college, it is also important to make sure those students are properly insured. Students and their parents often don't consider reviewing their insurance policies before the student heads off to college, but it's an important step.
cbs19news
Reminder to call 811 before digging
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday is a day set aside to remind people to be safe when it comes to digging. It’s National Safe Digging Day, and in Virginia, people can call 811 to have an expert come out to mark the approximate locations of buried utilities before they start work on any project requiring digging.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
cbs19news
OSIG finds lessons learned not implemented during the I-95 Snow incident
RICHMOND Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- On January 3 and 4, 2022, the first major snowstorm moved across Virginia when temperatures had dropped after the sunset. The snow fell and turned into slush and then ice. The weather had brought interstate 95 to a stop. “This storm came at a time...
Center line rumble strips to be installed in several Virginia counties
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced rumble strips will be installed on four routes throughout several counties in the state in an effort to prevent people from driving off of the road and crashing.
Virginia landlords to pay $225,000 for alleged SCRA violations
The Justice Department announced today that two Virginia landlords have agreed to pay $225,000 in order to resolve allegations that they mistreated military tenants at their properties in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
Virginia investigating suspected overdoses at only privately run prison
A state investigation into potential overdoses and a death at Virginia's only privately run prison is underway.
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
cbs19news
Florida man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Florida man has pleaded guilty to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Court records show 50-year-old Matthew Council pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felonies and four misdemeanors in District of Columbia federal court. Council was arrested at the Capitol...
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
