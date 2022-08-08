ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellyanne Conway's 17-Year-Old Daughter Comes Out As Gay, Introduces Girlfriend In TikTok Video

Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia has publicly come out as gay on social media.In some TikTok videos, which were uncovered by Radar, Claudia, 17, gave fans a glimpse inside her love life by introducing her followers to girlfriend Valentina Olson, a singer-songwriter.“I just want to say, I am part of the LGBTQ community and this is my best friend Valentina, she’s an ally!" Claudia said in the clip. In various videos, the new couple are seen kissing, hanging out in a hot tub and taking a sunset stroll on the beach. As OK! previously reported, Claudia made headlines for her tense...
