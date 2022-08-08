Read full article on original website
wbtw.com
Unseasonable weekend ahead
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An amazing start to the day as all cities are waking up in the 60s. It is a much more refreshing start to the day as dewpoints are in the mid to lower 60s. High pressure from the north is advecting cooler, drier air into the Carolinas for the next couple of days.
wbtw.com
Cold front moves through tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mostly cloudy for today as upper-level clouds extend out ahead of a cold front. Luckily, that will keep temperatures cooler, but the proximity of the front means that showers and storms are going to be increasingly likely as the front inches closer and closer.
