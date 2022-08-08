MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An amazing start to the day as all cities are waking up in the 60s. It is a much more refreshing start to the day as dewpoints are in the mid to lower 60s. High pressure from the north is advecting cooler, drier air into the Carolinas for the next couple of days.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO