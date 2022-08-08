ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

KKTV

Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim

DENVER — Denver Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man while driving on I-70. It happened near the Northfield / Quebec exit. Family members identified the man killed as Kevin Piaskowski. Tessa Riehman-Bryan can't seem to get his name out of her...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man accused in Greeley murder back in court in November

A man accused of a murder in Greeley will have a preliminary hearing this fall. The Greeley Tribune reports Weld County prosecutors will submit evidence they say proves Anthony Farias, shot 31-year-old Eric Maxwell on the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. Maxwell died several days later. A judge scheduled the hearing for November 10th in Weld District Court. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store

One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
GREELEY, CO
Westword

Abused and Forgotten: Inside Protective-Custody Unit Described as a Hellscape

A new report by student attorneys with the Civil Rights Clinic associated with the University of Denver's Sturm College of Law paints a horrific picture of the protective-custody unit at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility, a Chaffee County complex overseen by the Colorado Department of Corrections. The unit is occupied by inmates, including those who identify as LGBTQIA+, most at danger of mistreatment and worse from fellow prisoners.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Unidentified man shot, wounded Tuesday night in north Aurora

AURORA | Aurora police provided few details about an unidentified man shot and wounded Tuesday night somewhere in the area of East First Avenue and Dayton Street. Police said in a social media post that officers were called to the area at about 8:30 p.m. to respond to a shooting.
1310kfka.com

Ex-Loveland officer sentenced to prison time in excessive force arrest

A former Loveland police officer is heading to prison after failing to stop an excessive force arrest. Daria Jalali, 28, was sentenced to 45 days behind bars. Jalali pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to intervene in the 2020 arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner, who has dementia. Jalali is the first police officer to be charged with this crime since the law was passed in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Officer Austin Hopp who was found responsible for the violent arrest is doing prison time on felony assault charges.

