Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Denver deputy suspended after punching inmate in the head 19 times
A Denver deputy will serve a 25-day suspension after a video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows him punching an inmate in the head 19 times on Sept. 15, 2021.
Disgusting + Shameless: Colorado Police Sergeant Arrested for Internet Luring of a Child
Sworn to serve and protect, a Colorado cop is now facing some egregious charges stemming from his internet usage. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office, Denver Police Sergeant, Timothy Ronald Hyatt, 45, was arrested on charges of internet luring of a child on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
KKTV
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim
DENVER — Denver Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man while driving on I-70. It happened near the Northfield / Quebec exit. Family members identified the man killed as Kevin Piaskowski. Tessa Riehman-Bryan can't seem to get his name out of her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1310kfka.com
Man accused in Greeley murder back in court in November
A man accused of a murder in Greeley will have a preliminary hearing this fall. The Greeley Tribune reports Weld County prosecutors will submit evidence they say proves Anthony Farias, shot 31-year-old Eric Maxwell on the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. Maxwell died several days later. A judge scheduled the hearing for November 10th in Weld District Court. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Imminent release of jailed hoarder has Westminster neighbors nervous
A Westminster neighborhood fears its summer of peace may soon end now that a violent hoarder is due to be released from the Adams County jail.
1310kfka.com
1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store
One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
Denver father of two killed in hit-and-run crash at problem intersection
Steve Perkins, a husband and father of two, died Wednesday morning after police say a driver ran a red light, struck the bicyclist and took off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EDITORIAL: A senator and felony suspect has burdened us with crime
Colorado leads the country in bank robberies and car thefts. Denver’s rape crisis ranks second only to Detroit’s. Our state’s drug overdose surge has teenagers and toddlers dropping dead from fentanyl. The Washington Post recently published 3,000 words describing the sordid drug scene on Denver’s RTD mass transit system.
Caught on camera: Man defecates on neighbor’s lawn
This happened last week and now we’re learning police are looking into who did this and why this happened.
18-year-old killed in Weld County crash
The Colorado State Patrol says an 18-year-old man was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.
2 teens killed, 3 injured in Weld County crash
Two teenagers were killed and three others were injured in a crash on Weld County Road 88 early Wednesday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
Westword
Abused and Forgotten: Inside Protective-Custody Unit Described as a Hellscape
A new report by student attorneys with the Civil Rights Clinic associated with the University of Denver's Sturm College of Law paints a horrific picture of the protective-custody unit at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility, a Chaffee County complex overseen by the Colorado Department of Corrections. The unit is occupied by inmates, including those who identify as LGBTQIA+, most at danger of mistreatment and worse from fellow prisoners.
KRDO
Former Denver County deputy sentenced to more than four years for aiding in drug trafficking
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A former Denver County deputy sheriff has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for aiding in drug trafficking, the U.S. District Attorney for the State of Colorado recently announced. According to the DA's Office, 49-year-old Sylvia Montoya, aka Sylvia Dominguez, was sentenced after previously pleading...
14-year-old killed near Denver recreation center
Denver police are investigating a homicide case that involves a 14-year-old who was found dead near a rec center.
sentinelcolorado.com
Unidentified man shot, wounded Tuesday night in north Aurora
AURORA | Aurora police provided few details about an unidentified man shot and wounded Tuesday night somewhere in the area of East First Avenue and Dayton Street. Police said in a social media post that officers were called to the area at about 8:30 p.m. to respond to a shooting.
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom Note
Jon Benét Patricia Ramsey (August 6, 1990 – December 25, 1996) was an American child beauty queen who was killed at the age of six in her family's home in Boulder, Colorado.
1310kfka.com
Ex-Loveland officer sentenced to prison time in excessive force arrest
A former Loveland police officer is heading to prison after failing to stop an excessive force arrest. Daria Jalali, 28, was sentenced to 45 days behind bars. Jalali pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to intervene in the 2020 arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner, who has dementia. Jalali is the first police officer to be charged with this crime since the law was passed in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Officer Austin Hopp who was found responsible for the violent arrest is doing prison time on felony assault charges.
Denver Police ID suspect in crash that injured officer, civilian
DENVER — Denver Police asked for the public's help on Monday in finding the suspect in an incident last month in which an officer and a civilian police employee were injured. Joshua Johnny Esquibel, 29, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, stemming from a...
Comments / 4