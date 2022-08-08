The Browns are still the Browns. What does this mean you ask? It means that they are bad, still. Mediocrity has been the new excellence for the Cleveland Browns in recent years. Every year, there is hype around the Cleveland Browns. Yet every single year, they don’t live up to this hype. For the last several seasons at least, the Brownies’ have been expected to compete for a playoff spot. Last season, they were coming off their first playoff victory in decades against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They followed that up with a 8-9 record which was only good enough for 3rd place in the AFC North.

