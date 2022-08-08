Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Nick Chubb makes his opinion on Kareem Hunt very clear
The Cleveland Browns have one of the best running back duo’s in the NFL with Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But that may be in jeopardy after Hunt requested a trade from the organization. Hunt is in the final year of his contract with the...
Camryn Justice: 10-12 game suspension for Deshaun Watson might behoove Browns to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo
Camryn Justice of WEWS News Channel 5 joins Spencer German on 92.3 The Fan for a Tuesday night discussion about the Cleveland Browns, including Deshaun Watson’s suspension appeal, Kareem Hunt, and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Yardbarker
3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt
It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/8/22)
It is Monday, August 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a short week of preparation before their first preseason game on Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team travels to Jacksonville on Wednesday. Training camp news once again tops the headlines for this Monday edition of Browns Nation...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans React To Nick Chubb’s Comments On Kareem Hunt
Approximately 24 hours ago, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb appeared on the NFL Network and provided a sincere answer to a question about the Kareem Hunt situation. In essence, he wants Hunt to stick around for the long term. Chubb is usually pretty quiet and measured with his words...
Meet the Cleveland Browns' 2022 NFL draft class
The 2022 NFL draft gave all 32 teams another chance to reload their rosters with young talent, as they hope to be contenders heading into the upcoming season. Here are all the picks made by the Cleveland Browns in this year’s draft:
Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke on how he felt about Kareem Hunt staying with the team.
Yardbarker
Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade, should Falcons be interested?
According to ESPN, Kareem Hunt of the Browns has officially requested a trade out of Cleveland. Should the Falcons be interested in acquiring the controversial running back?. Hunt is entering the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed with the team a couple of offseasons ago. He was considered one of the premier up-and-coming running backs in the league, even leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017, when he totaled 1,327 yards. However, he was released a year later after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman. He subsequently signed with the Browns in 2019 but was suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the personal conduct policy.
Yardbarker
The Browns are still the Browns
The Browns are still the Browns. What does this mean you ask? It means that they are bad, still. Mediocrity has been the new excellence for the Cleveland Browns in recent years. Every year, there is hype around the Cleveland Browns. Yet every single year, they don’t live up to this hype. For the last several seasons at least, the Brownies’ have been expected to compete for a playoff spot. Last season, they were coming off their first playoff victory in decades against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They followed that up with a 8-9 record which was only good enough for 3rd place in the AFC North.
Michael Lombardi believes Cleveland is a good landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo
Audacy NFL Insider and former general manager of the Cleveland Audacy NFL Insider and former Browns general manager Michael Lombardi discussed the suspension to Deshaun Watson might affect the Browns and why Andrew Berry should sign Jimmy Garoppolo.
Deshaun Watson in Browns preseason? Kevin Stefanski cryptic on QB plans
When it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation, the only thing for certain is that he’s not going to play for at least the first six games of the Cleveland Browns’ season. Beyond that, there’s nothing truly definitive about the situation. But could Deshaun Watson suit up...
