thecomeback.com

Nick Chubb makes his opinion on Kareem Hunt very clear

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best running back duo’s in the NFL with Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But that may be in jeopardy after Hunt requested a trade from the organization. Hunt is in the final year of his contract with the...
Yardbarker

3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt

It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/8/22)

It is Monday, August 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a short week of preparation before their first preseason game on Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team travels to Jacksonville on Wednesday. Training camp news once again tops the headlines for this Monday edition of Browns Nation...
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Nick Chubb’s Comments On Kareem Hunt

Approximately 24 hours ago, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb appeared on the NFL Network and provided a sincere answer to a question about the Kareem Hunt situation. In essence, he wants Hunt to stick around for the long term. Chubb is usually pretty quiet and measured with his words...
Yardbarker

Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade, should Falcons be interested?

According to ESPN, Kareem Hunt of the Browns has officially requested a trade out of Cleveland. Should the Falcons be interested in acquiring the controversial running back?. Hunt is entering the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed with the team a couple of offseasons ago. He was considered one of the premier up-and-coming running backs in the league, even leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017, when he totaled 1,327 yards. However, he was released a year later after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman. He subsequently signed with the Browns in 2019 but was suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the personal conduct policy.
Yardbarker

The Browns are still the Browns

The Browns are still the Browns. What does this mean you ask? It means that they are bad, still. Mediocrity has been the new excellence for the Cleveland Browns in recent years. Every year, there is hype around the Cleveland Browns. Yet every single year, they don’t live up to this hype. For the last several seasons at least, the Brownies’ have been expected to compete for a playoff spot. Last season, they were coming off their first playoff victory in decades against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They followed that up with a 8-9 record which was only good enough for 3rd place in the AFC North.
