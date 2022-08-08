Gun brandished at duo on back porch in Girard Township

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A mother-son duo allegedly had a firearm brandished at them in their own backyard in Girard Township on Aug. 3.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the son said he and his mother were on the back porch of their Girard Township home at Shadybrook Circle West when two men approached them at about 10:30 p.m. One of the males allegedly pointed a handgun at the son and his mother. It’s unclear in the report why the weapon was brandished. The suspects fled the area on foot, and no injuries were reported.

“Numerous” PSP troopers reportedly searched the area but did not find the suspects.

Both male suspects were described as white, 30-35 years old, and both were wearing NY Yankees hats. One suspect was wearing a black shirt and silver shorts, and the other was wearing a white T-shirt and red pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Sutton of PSP Girard at 814-774-9611.

