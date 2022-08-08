ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Tyson releases Q3 earnings report

By The Associated Press
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJ0m8_0h9NqzEs00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $750 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $2.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

Tyson Foods commits over $1M to expand legal and citizenship support for team members

The meat producer posted revenue of $13.5 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.31 billion.

Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Wall Street#Zacks Investment Research#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Q3#Springdale#Tyson Foods Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy