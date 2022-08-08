Tyson releases Q3 earnings report
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $750 million.
On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $2.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.94 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.Tyson Foods commits over $1M to expand legal and citizenship support for team members
The meat producer posted revenue of $13.5 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.31 billion.
Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0