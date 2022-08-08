Read full article on original website
superhits106.com
Crime Lab Employee Testifies In Dubuque Man’s Murder Trial
The third day of testimony is underway in a trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque in July 2021. Called to the witness stand was Tara Scott, who works in the DNA casework section of the state of Iowa’s crime lab. Scott reviewed some of the items the state lab tested for DNA. A metal pipe found in Williamson’s garage tested positive for Williamson’s blood. Some jeans and a shirt of Fishler’s were also tested, but did not come back positive for the presence of blood.
Testimony Continues In Fishler Murder Trial
The second day of testimony is underway in a trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque in July 2021. The state called Wes Merfeld from Key City Recycling as a witness. Merfeld said he saw Fishler discard his shows at the recycling center on July 14, 2021. He said it was odd and that Fishler seemed “fidgety and awkward” the day he left his shoes behind. Reports say the shoes were found to have red droplets, consistent with blood on them.
Motorcyclist Struck In Dubuque
Police said one person was injured Wednesday according to a crash report. 40 year old Marlon Snead, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. A report states Snead was riding an unregistered motorized bike without any headlights. The accident happened around 9 pm at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Windsor Avenue in Dubuque. Snead entered the intersection and was hit by 31 year old Logan Lyster, of Dubuque, who was turning north onto Windsor from Rhomberg. Snead was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating a non-registered vehicle and having an insufficient number of headlights.
Evidence to Move Amid Construction in East Dubuque
Amid ongoing deterioration of East Dubuque’s police station, city officials will begin moving evidence and other records out of the building. The station has been in disrepair for years, and officers have had the option to work out of City Hall since May 2021 after the building was deemed unsafe. However, City Manager Loras Herrig said earlier this summer that because records are stored at the police station, officers found it difficult to constantly go back and forth. But the continued deterioration of the building now has forced the department to prepare to remove records and other materials from the premises. City officials plan to construct a new police station and fire station on vacant lots off Sinsinawa Avenue, with a total estimated cost of $7 million. Construction of the fire station could begin in the spring and be completed by the end of 2023, while the schedule for the police station will depend on when the bidding process begins.
Official City Administrator Named in Cascade
Cascade’s interim city administrator is making her job with the community a permanent one. Cascade City Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to approve Lisa Kotter as city administrator with a starting salary of $94,600. Kotter has served as interim city administrator since March, following the resignation of Deanna McCusker and of a previous interim administrator who left to take a different job.
Dubuque-headquartered lumber company buying Georgia business
Spahn & Rose Lumber Company, a Dubuque lumber and building materials distributor announced that it’s purchasing Still Lumber Company, based in Georgia. According to a press release, Still Lumber’s customers include contractors, builders, remodelers, homeowners and Georgia film and TV studios. The acquisition marks Spahn & Rose’s second recent major addition of a Georgia-based business after they purchased Metro Building Products in 2021. Spahn & Rose also bought Dunn Lumber, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in 2019 and Moeller & Walter Lumber, in Reinbeck, Iowa, in 2020.
No Field of Dreams Game Next Year in Dyersville
There will be no “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville in 2023, due to the construction planned at movie site. The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and part-owner of the movie site, Frank Thomas, says the start of $80 million worth of investment at the Field of Dreams will kick off around September 1st. Thomas stated they plan on putting in 9 baseball fields and 5 little league softball fields at the site. Thomas also said officials involved with a project to build a permanent stadium at the site will meet next week to discuss a timeline for that facility. Major League Baseball plans to come back in 2024.
