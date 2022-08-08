Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were...
wpsdlocal6.com
Preparing for disaster
In light of two major natural disasters in Kentucky in less than a year, here's what you can do to be prepared. Flooding has claimed 39 lives and displaced hundreds of people in eastern Kentucky, and the December tornado outbreak claimed 81 lives and caused severe damage across 200 miles in western Kentucky. The disasters hit the commonwealth in less than a year's time, and people are still recovering.
wymt.com
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County School District hosting gift-card drive to benefit flood victims
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It can be seriously difficult to pick out a gift for someone, no matter how well you know them. What if they're complete strangers who have just been through a devastating natural disaster?. When a disaster strikes, it can be difficult to prioritize needs, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
FEMA faces criticism for response as number of flood-related deaths rises
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The number of people who died as a result of flash flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 39. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the death count rose when a death was counted in Breathitt County. He didn't identify the person or provide details. On...
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
Teen’s death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding that swept away homes and […]
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash
A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
wpsdlocal6.com
American Legion Legacy Run Rally stopping in Paducah during 1,200 mile ride
PADUCAH — On August 22, at least 200 bikers will gather at Four Rivers Harley Davidson before embarking to Perryville, MO as part of the American Legion Legacy Run Rally. The American Legion Legacy Run takes place from August 21-25, and bikers participating will ride 1,200 miles from Mobile, Alabama to American Legion Post 434 in Wisconsin.
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
wpsdlocal6.com
August 11 Blood Drive
Donors are urgently needed in the month of August to prevent a blood shortage. Sign up for today's Paducah blood drive here. Everyone who donates in August is entered to win free gas for a year, plus, they'll get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
The Daily South
Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother
An 8-year-old boy from Kentucky found a sweet way to honor the memory of his late younger brother. Greyson Brooks recently delivered $350 worth of crayons, markers, and writing paper to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro. The third grader asked that the supplies be used by incoming kindergartners because that's the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home nets arrest of wanted Graves County men
A pair of wanted Graves County men are behind bars Friday following the search of a Mayfield home on Wright Street. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by State Police Friday afternoon in serving a search warrant on 43-year-old Charles Moore of Mayfield, who was wanted on numerous Graves County warrants.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 11, 2022
Guy Cunningham, 93, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Canterfield Assisted Living Center in Ocala. He was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Albert Cunningham and Ruth Colley Cunningham. He worked at the Tappan Stove Plant for 25 years...
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
WLWT 5
Teen dies days after volunteering to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — A high school student in eastern Kentucky is the latest tragic loss after devastating floods hit the region. On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Knott County high school student Aaron Crawford tragically died days after he heroically helped in recovery efforts following the flooding. "This...
kentuckytoday.com
New cattle disease in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease has been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn announced on Friday. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian...
