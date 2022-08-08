ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Preparing for disaster

In light of two major natural disasters in Kentucky in less than a year, here's what you can do to be prepared. Flooding has claimed 39 lives and displaced hundreds of people in eastern Kentucky, and the December tornado outbreak claimed 81 lives and caused severe damage across 200 miles in western Kentucky. The disasters hit the commonwealth in less than a year's time, and people are still recovering.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton, TN
State
Tennessee State
Dawson Springs, KY
Society
Benton, KY
Society
City
Dawson Springs, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
City
Dresden, TN
City
Danville, KY
Local
Tennessee Society
Dresden, TN
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Benton, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Johnson
westkentuckystar.com

Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash

A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

American Legion Legacy Run Rally stopping in Paducah during 1,200 mile ride

PADUCAH — On August 22, at least 200 bikers will gather at Four Rivers Harley Davidson before embarking to Perryville, MO as part of the American Legion Legacy Run Rally. The American Legion Legacy Run takes place from August 21-25, and bikers participating will ride 1,200 miles from Mobile, Alabama to American Legion Post 434 in Wisconsin.
PADUCAH, KY
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Tornado#Gpc
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

August 11 Blood Drive

Donors are urgently needed in the month of August to prevent a blood shortage. Sign up for today's Paducah blood drive here. Everyone who donates in August is entered to win free gas for a year, plus, they'll get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
PADUCAH, KY
The Daily South

Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother

An 8-year-old boy from Kentucky found a sweet way to honor the memory of his late younger brother. Greyson Brooks recently delivered $350 worth of crayons, markers, and writing paper to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro. The third grader asked that the supplies be used by incoming kindergartners because that's the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
OWENSBORO, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Search of Mayfield home nets arrest of wanted Graves County men

A pair of wanted Graves County men are behind bars Friday following the search of a Mayfield home on Wright Street. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by State Police Friday afternoon in serving a search warrant on 43-year-old Charles Moore of Mayfield, who was wanted on numerous Graves County warrants.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, August 11, 2022

Guy Cunningham, 93, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Canterfield Assisted Living Center in Ocala. He was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Albert Cunningham and Ruth Colley Cunningham. He worked at the Tappan Stove Plant for 25 years...
MURRAY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

New cattle disease in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease has been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn announced on Friday. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy