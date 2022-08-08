Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Hardin County man files appeal after being convicted of kidnapping and raping 7-year-old girl
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Hardin County man, sentenced to decades in prison for the kidnapping and rape of a 7-year-old girl has filed an appeal. Court documents show the appeal for 57-year-old Charles Castle was filed in Hardin County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. WKTN Radio says the appeal is expected to go before the Third District Court of Appeals in Lima.
hometownstations.com
Celina couple arrested on federal charges
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina couple is in federal custody for taking part in the January 6th incident at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Don and Shawndale Chilcoat are in the Lucas County Jail on the federal charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct on Capital Grounds; Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings; and Obstruction or Impeding any Official Proceeding.
hometownstations.com
Narcotics related search warrant in Lima leads to the arrest of two suspects
Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics related search warrant at 1436 W. High St. Lima, Allen County, Ohio. During the search of the...
hometownstations.com
Willshire man arrested in connection to stolen property
08/10/2022 News Release from Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a subject in connection to stolen property. Derick L. Blake, age 33, of Willshire, Ohio, was arrested after an investigation into stolen property being recovered at a Willshire Township residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
Derick L. Blake
Willshire man arrested in connection to stolen property. Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a subject in connection to stolen property. Derick L. Blake, age 33, of Willshire, Ohio, was arrested after an investigation into stolen property being recovered at a Willshire Township residence.
hometownstations.com
OSHP investigating two-vehicle fatal crash on State Route 29 in Mercer County
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Jefferson Township - The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on August 12, 2022 at approximately 1:41 p.m. in Mercer County, Ohio. The crash occurred on State Route 29 in the area of Milepost 17 in Jefferson Township.
hometownstations.com
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club. Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022.
hometownstations.com
2022 Allen County Fair royalty named
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The 172nd Allen County fair will be kicking off in a week, and Thursday night they found out who would be ruling over the nine-day event. At the Allen County Fair Board dinner, Gabi Croft and Jared Shey were selected to be this year’s fair queen and king. Jared’s brother Brady and Cheyanne Peck were named prince and princess.
RELATED PEOPLE
hometownstations.com
Bike and Pedestrian Task Force seeks input from area kids and teens
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Local youth are being asked for feedback on active transportation in Allen County. The Bike and Pedestrian Task Force discussed ways to improve overall transportation in the area, with a focus on youth. The group says that they want to gather input from the area's young minds in order to have their voices heard, as well as give them a chance to participate in making a change in their community.
hometownstations.com
Demolition underway of building that housed St. Rita's School of Nursing
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Motorists on Market Street may notice some demolition at Mercy Health St. Rita's as one of their buildings is coming down. The 718 building is coming down floor by floor. The medical center is looking toward the future and costs to maintain the 60-year-old building was increasing. The structure once held the St. Rita's School of Nursing with the last class graduating in 1971. Fifty-five classes went through the program living in the building. Many came back to a reception to see their old school one last time.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima asking residents to keep grass clippings off of roadways
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is reminding residents to properly clean up after mowing their lawn, as grass clipping can lead to a variety of issues. Loose grass clippings on roadways after mowing your lawn can lead to clogging of drain basins on your street, which can lead to flooding issues in your neighborhood. A large number of grass clippings on roadways can also lead to potential motorcycle accidents. These reasons are just some of why the City of Lima wants residents to take the extra time to clean off any clippings.
hometownstations.com
Clothing, household items and more at Allen County Children Services' UnGarage Sale
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It is a program that has been helping clients of Allen County Children Services for years. The UnGarage Sale is a chance for those that the agency assists to come in and get clothing and housewares for free. The items are all donated and the program has grown over the years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
The gates are open for family fun at the Mercer County Fair
Fair season continues in West Central Ohio with Mercer County officially opening their gates for the Mercer County Fair. The fair will take place until August 18th with a variety of events such as musical performances from Roots and Boots, as well as King and Country. A demolition derby is also planned for the week. Fair managers say that there is a bit of everything for everyone to enjoy this year.
hometownstations.com
Partnership aims to bring more medical professionals to rural communities like Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A partnership between two organizations will help address the need for medical professionals in Lima and other rural communities. The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Bon Secours Mercy Health will be creating a community medicine program for students starting in 2024. The goal of the program is to train professionals to work in rural communities.
hometownstations.com
Task Force Lima welcomes JSMC's new director of operations
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Task Force Lima welcomed the new director of operations at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center. Wendy Staiger (stay-ger) attending her first meeting of the task force and is eager to learn more about it. She is happy to report that the JSMC is hard at work and is looking at a steady stream of work well into the future.
hometownstations.com
Lima Family YMCA wants to get the word out about all the activities they have to offer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Family YMCA is gearing up for a fun-filled fall and is encouraging people to check out what they have to offer. The "Y" offers more than just exercise. They have also host classes on a variety of topics for both young and the young at heart. They are currently looking for participants for the annual mom-to-mom sale that draws in hundreds of people looking for a great deal on gently used children's items. Sign-up for youth fall soccer is underway along with tryouts for the Lima Barracudas Swim Team. Administrators say that everyone is welcome to join the YMCA and they do offer assistance for those who may think it's out of their budget.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
Around 50 hot air balloons expected at the 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Around 50 hot air balloons will take to the skies over Findlay this weekend. The 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest will be taking over Emory Adams Park in Findlay. The 50 hot air balloons from all over the United States will be on hand, which is the most that the event has ever had. The balloons will be in the skies every morning all weekend and part of the illuminations Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. plus, there are helicopter and tethered balloon rides that people can pay to take part in. But the hot air balloons are just part of the fun.
hometownstations.com
University of Findlay freshmen take first steps in their education career
The University of Findlay giving one of their largest classes in school history a special start to their educational career. Around 700 freshmen took part in the Arch ceremony Friday afternoon. All the freshmen passed under the arch heading towards the university to signal the start of their time at Findlay. Then when they graduate, they will pass back through the arch heading away from the university to their next stage in life. This tradition has been a staple for the university for decades and with the large number of students in this class it was a great way to kick off the school year.
hometownstations.com
Meadows of Delphos hosts school supply donation
Employees of the Meadows of Delphos, as well as local businesses, donated supplies to students in need this upcoming school year. The assisted living facility provided local families with the opportunity to pick up school supplies as well as have a bite to eat with food trucks available at the event. Organizers wanted to give back to the community and help provide some overall relief to families who are in need.
Comments / 0