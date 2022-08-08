LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Family YMCA is gearing up for a fun-filled fall and is encouraging people to check out what they have to offer. The "Y" offers more than just exercise. They have also host classes on a variety of topics for both young and the young at heart. They are currently looking for participants for the annual mom-to-mom sale that draws in hundreds of people looking for a great deal on gently used children's items. Sign-up for youth fall soccer is underway along with tryouts for the Lima Barracudas Swim Team. Administrators say that everyone is welcome to join the YMCA and they do offer assistance for those who may think it's out of their budget.

2 DAYS AGO