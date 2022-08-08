ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested in connection with Sherwood Park shooting

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested two teens in connection with a shooting that happened at Sherwood Park on July 29.

According to OPD, two 16-year-olds, who have not been named by police, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Deadly Conduct, both felonies. One of the teens has also been charged with discharging a firearm, a Class A Misdemeanor. The teens are being held at the Ector County Youth Center.

While investigating, OPD also uncovered three firearms, two of which had been reported stolen along with ammunition.

The shooting happened in the park close to the pool- OPD said the victims ran to the pool area to take shelter. No one was injured in the shooting.

