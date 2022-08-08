Stewart County grandfather arrested after child drowning
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tragedy strikes a family and community in Stewart County. The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after responding to a child drowning.
According to investigators, deputies and EMS responded to a home on Botany Lane of a possible drowning of a three-year-old.
This happened Sunday night around 6 p.m. Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said deputies took the child’s grandfather, Scott Myers, into custody.
He was booked on a long list of charges including aggravated child abuse, resisting and evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault of a first responder and disorderly contact.
The 54-year-old faces a more than million dollar bond.
No other information was released.
