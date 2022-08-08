ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart County, TN

Stewart County grandfather arrested after child drowning

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8705_0h9NqGxX00

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tragedy strikes a family and community in Stewart County. The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after responding to a child drowning.

According to investigators, deputies and EMS responded to a home on Botany Lane of a possible drowning of a three-year-old.

Worker critically injured after falling down 30ft. shaft in Williamson Co.

This happened Sunday night around 6 p.m. Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said deputies took the child’s grandfather, Scott Myers, into custody.

He was booked on a long list of charges including aggravated child abuse, resisting and evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault of a first responder and disorderly contact.

The 54-year-old faces a more than million dollar bond.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

