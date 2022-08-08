ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, UT

Moron Nearly Falls To His Death After Jumping The Railing At Bryce Canyon National Park… To Make A Lame Video

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCTVB_0h9Nq76F00

What an idiot…

Now I respect the whole “not scared of death” mindset, as you can’t live every day of your life fearing that it will be your last.

However, there’s a fine line behind a good peace of mind, and absolute stupidity…

And this guy crossed that line 100 miles over.

Let me introduce you to this bozo in a neon green shirt, who was visiting Bryce Canyon National Park, which spans from Garfield County to Kane County in southwestern Utah.

Now I’m not sure if this guy was trying to go viral, desperately trying to impress a woman, or all of the above. And he may have succeeded at the “viral” part, but for all the wrong reasons.

Completely ignoring the railing at the top of Bryce Canyon, my guy goes a little parkour and hops over the rail…

And completely stumbles, slides down a rock, and was inches away from falling 800 feet to his death.

I think my anxiety spiked 1,000% just from watching the video behind a laptop screen, and I’ll 100% be calling bullshit if this guy comes out and says that he “wasn’t scared at all.”

Bro, you were about to disintegrate, what in the damn hell were you thinking? You can even hear the lady filming shierk in panic as he goes sliding down the towards the edge of the cliff.

I guess at the end of the day, we have these morons to watch for some high quality entertainment.

Comments / 7

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Some Utah areas see slight drop in drought levels

SALT LAKE CITY — A drought update from the Utah Division of Water Resources offers a glimpse of good news for Utah. Division spokesman Michael Sanchez says you can thank a good monsoonal season for a slight drop in the percentage of the state that is in extreme drought or worse.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryce Canyon, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
County
Garfield County, UT
Garfield County, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Garfield County, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
saltlakemagazine.com

Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains

There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado firefighter from Craig hotshot crew killed while battling Oregon wildfire

A Colorado firefighter died while battling a wildland fire out of state. It happened this week in western Oregon and the firefighter's name was Collin Hagan. Hagan, 27, was working on assignment with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew and was killed by a falling tree on Wednesday. He was originally from Toivola, Michigan."Our thoughts are with the crew, and the firefighter's friends and family," West Metro Fire wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. Sheriff John Hanlin from Douglas County in Oregon where the wildfire is burning wrote that it is "a sad day in public safety.""On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan's family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man," Hanlin wrote.The Big Swamp Fire in Oregon started on Monday in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, to the southeast of Eugene. It was listed at approximately 130 acres on Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moron#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC4

Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Recent storms struggle to help Utah reservoirs

UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing? Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%. Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an […]
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – August 12, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – Adopt your new best friend today! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
FARMINGTON, UT
foxwilmington.com

Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip

A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

177K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy