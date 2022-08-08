Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win

Click here to read the full article.

Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss . In an interview with Complex , the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business.

“My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”

While Jadakiss gave his gratitude to those who now dub him “Mr. Verzuz ,” he also noted that the popular battle series did not cement his status as a heavyweight emcee. “The best part is being able to benefit financially and branding-wise, and get more deals and endorsements, but it’s cool,” the rapper said. “I already was nice before Verzuz .”

“I’m going to let people know that on these new projects that I drop,” Jadakiss promised. “But I don’t want to be stuck in that. I was already killing sh*t before Verzuz . That was just the reminder to those that already knew, and those that didn’t know. It’s a blessing, though.”

It was a blessing for everyone involved, too. The Lox and Dipset’s Verzuz is still regarded by fans as the best matchup on the platform, with Jadakiss’s “New York” performance and freestyle still heralded as one of the best moments. Now, on the anniversary of the matchup, Jadakiss has revealed what Fat Joe already knew: “yesterday’s price is not today’s price.”

