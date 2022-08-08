ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

NBC News

Robin Vos, the Wisconsin GOP leader targeted by Trump, fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
NBC News

The young Montagnard generation in the U.S. is using art and social media to keep their culture alive

After immigrating to the U.S. at age 9, Hthu Nie spent years denying who she was. Nie, who is Montagnard, an ethnic minority indigenous to Vietnam’s central highlands, told her classmates she was Vietnamese, not trusting they’d grasp the nuances between the two. “I was like, ‘I’m in America now,’” she said. “I didn’t think it was such a big deal.” It was only when she entered college that she began to question why she was “erasing [her] own culture.”
NBC News

Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon

A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
NBC News

LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care

LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule this month, and it is set to...
NBC News

Beto O'Rourke drops f-bomb on heckler during Texas campaign stop

Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke dropped an f-bomb Wednesday while confronting a heckler who apparently laughed at the Democrat's plea to control gun violence. The emotional moment unfolded at the Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells, about 85 miles west of downtown Dallas, as O'Rourke was discussing his hopes to curb mass shootings.
NBC News

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in upstate New York

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked and stabbed in the neck at an artist retreat in upstate New York, police say. The suspect’s motive is unclear and he was taken into custody. Rushdie is undergoing surgery after being airlifted to a hospital. Rushdie has lived with risk to his life since 1989, following a fatwa by Iran’s supreme leader.Aug. 12, 2022.
NBC News

NBC News

