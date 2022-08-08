ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice Paid $10,000 For Her Wedding Hair That Includes 1,500 Bobby Pins

By Alex Darus
 4 days ago
Teresa Giudice will forever be as New Jersey as they come, and not only because she rules the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Tre’s old-school and plans on keeping it that way. It means she’ll always get her Italian family together to make tomato sauce (unless it’s that time of the month as Nonno once taught us). Tre values loyalty over everything.  It’s so important that she never hesitates to ruin a good party if someone is attacking her family, especially one of her four dorters.

Tre’s is Jerseylicious and proud, which is why her aesthetic choices at her wedding to Luis Ruelas were no surprise. Her cake was over-the-top with decorations and photos of her and Luis’ “love bubble” that looked like what I visualize as the inside of Tre’s brain. She also had an outfit change, but it was hard to even tell because all everyone was looking at was her hair. It’s the hair that launched 1,000 hilarious memes and represents the omnipresent chaos in Tre’s life.

Teresa’s wedding hair was the most ridiculous aspect of her marriage to Luis. Well, or her reluctance to get a prenup. The hair had a mind of its own, a mountain of curls on her head held together by a gaudy crown. I’m jealous of the cast members of RHONJ and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip who were invited and got to see it in person. Too bad for Ramona Singer — if only she didn’t spoil the wedding before it even happened.

The hair is all everyone has been talking about since Tre and Luis tied the knot. We’ll have to wait a bit to see it in action on the couple’s upcoming wedding spinoff , but a handful of details have emerged. Most importantly, Teresa’s wedding hairstylist Lucia Casazza appeared on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy , and Andy Cohen got the lowdown of how Tre’s epic ‘do came to be.

Lucia revealed that Teresa paid a whopping $7,000 for the hairpiece and an additional $2,500 for styling, according to E! Online . The hairstyle was apparently one of the most important things to the bride. Aside from the crown, it was important that her hair was out of her face because that’s apparently Luis’ favorite look. Barf.

The hairstyle was literally a work of art. It featured seven bundles of extensions, a pack of clips, three pieces of mesh, and more than 1,500 Bobby pins in order to stay together. It was obviously a process to put in, but Tre apparently needed two hours after the party ended to take the sculpture on her head apart. No word on whether or not Luis helped her do so. We already know that if it was Joe Giudice , he would’ve been snoring through Tre’s nonsense on his wedding night.

The wedding between Luis and Tre was obviously filled with all of the drama we expected. Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin were added as last-minute bridesmaids. Also, against all odds, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider even made the guest list. The most shocking moment was the fact that Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga actually stood their ground and skipped the wedding . I didn’t know it was physically possible for them to voluntarily miss an opportunity to film for Bravo. It’s too bad they didn’t get to see Tre’s hair, AKA the newest Bravo icon, in real life.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF TERESA’S HAIR? DO YOU THINK HER HAIR WAS WORTH THE PRICE TAG?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

The post Teresa Giudice Paid $10,000 For Her Wedding Hair That Includes 1,500 Bobby Pins appeared first on Reality Tea .

