N.O.R.E. Gets Driver's License At Age 44

By bibacadams
 4 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper and podcast host N.O.R.E celebrated this week that he passed his driver’s tests and got his first driver’s license at the tender age of 44.

The Queens, NY native tweeted on Thursday,, “On my way to take the road text [sic] for my very first license I’ve had 35 cars in my life but never had a license wish me luck!!!”

He later shared a follow-up that he passed the test. “Passed the test n road test now gotta go take the picture hopefully I make it in time!!!”

The Drink Champs host also shared a post on his Instagram where he shared, “Shit different the Yalla got his license!” He said excitedly in the clip. “It’s over, road rage everywhere! I’m outside, I can finally drive my own cars goddamnit.”

He noted in the caption, “No highway is safe my first license ever yes Imma grown man that can now drive his own cars I’m excited!!!!”

A post shared by NOREAGA/DRINKCHAMPS (@therealnoreaga)

The “Banned From TV” rapper isn’t the first Hip-Hop star who has owned cars before possessing a legal driver’s license. According to Complex , Rick Ross also announced that he had owned about 100 cars before getting his license in 2021.

“I actually was driven to the test. I do have over 100 cars and I just hadn’t had my license,” Rozay laughed. “So, whenever I go joyriding, it was just one of those things. … But it’s something about my smile. Every time I get pulled over, by the time the officers walked up, they like, ‘Go ’head, Rozay. We know you good.’”

Social media has been celebrating N.O.R.E and his Drink Champs podcast which recently secured interviews with R&B legend Patti LaBelle and an interview with Murda Inc head Irv Gotti—clips of which are currently making the rounds on Twitter.

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

