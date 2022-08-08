ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jy8NV_0h9NppNP00

BONAIRE, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes.

An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday.

ALSO ON WJBF: Man found shot dead inside Lee County, Ga. home, investigation ongoing

Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage.

Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom.

The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Flyover#Robins Air Force Base#Little League#Warner Robins#The Air Force#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjbf
wgxa.tv

Perry Police looking for three people for entering auto

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Take a look at the photos below. Perry Police are asking for help identifying the people in the pictures. According to a Facebook post from Perry Police Department, they're wanted for multiple entering auto offenses on Morningside Drive, King's Chapel Road, and the Camelot Subdivision area.
PERRY, GA
Monroe Local News

Monroe man dies while fishing on Lake Sinclair

The Eatonton Messenger is reporting that Bobby McIntyre, 62, of Monroe, died Tuesday evening while fishing on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County. He is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. Click or tap on this link for the full story on the Eatonton Messenger.
MONROE, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

Americus death identified as 19-year-old, investigation ongoing

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released the identity of the person who died on Brookdale Drive in Americus, Georgia. The Americus Police Department contacted the GBI on Aug. 8 at around 8:25 a.m. regarding the death of one. The GBI began a death investigation, leading them to identify 19-year-old Calvin […]
AMERICUS, GA
stnonline.com

Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash

A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
THOMASTON, GA
wgxa.tv

65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wfxl.com

UPDATE: Americus homicide victim identified

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The GBI is investigating a homicide in Americus. The homicide occurred in the 220 Block of Brookdale Drive. Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Americus Police Department contacted the GBI regional investigative office in Americus and requested assistance with the death investigation. The investigation...
AMERICUS, GA
WRDW-TV

New prosecutor named after Washington County stun-gun death mistrial

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A new prosecutor has been assigned to consider retrying three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies accused of killing a man they shocked with stun guns while he was walking down a rural road in 2017. Columbus-based District Attorney Stacey Jackson was assigned to the case...
WRDW-TV

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 9

We’re checking in with the Richmond County School System about safety plans this year. Plus, more details on the city’s project for blighted properties and an autopsy of a Hancock County woman who died last year. Here are your top headlines.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy