Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen Walters
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
thecomeback.com
Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson
Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
Kevin O'Connell says Vikings should never see another team's colors at U.S. Bank Stadium
If you’re even thinking about bringing out the green and yellow for the Minnesota Vikings’ home opener against the Green Bay Packers on September 11, you might end up getting the stink eye from Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings’ first-year head coach doesn’t want to look out into...
New owners of Denver Broncos schedule news conference: How to watch
On Wednesday a news conference has been scheduled by the members of the Walton-Penner group, the brand new owners of the Broncos. They will introduce themselves to everyone in Denver and across Broncos Country. The only member of the group who will not be present is Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton.You can watch it live at 1 p.m. on CBS4 and on our streaming service CBS News Colorado.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Patrick even from this world?': NFL fans are left in awe at Kansas City QB Mahomes' impressive pinpoint behind-the-back and left-handed passes during Chiefs' training camp
Patrick Mahomes looks to be in fine form already, and the preseason has really only just begun. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed off his skills by throwing two deep pinpoint passes on Tuesday. But they weren't just regular attempts with his favored right hand. Amazingly, Mahomes nailed the crossbar...
Deshaun Watson expected to start for Browns vs. Jaguars on Friday
For better or worse, the Cleveland Browns will get their first look at what Deshaun Watson can do against somebody else’s defense on Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cleveland’s preseason opener. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was one of many reporters to break this story on Wednesday.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson's behavior was 'egregious' and 'predatory'
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that the league feels Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should face harsher punishment for his "egregious" and "predatory" behavior.
NFL
NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise
NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The vote, which required at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners, was the final step in the sale process of the Broncos franchise. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX reveals 2022 NFL broadcast teams; Drew Brees not joining network
FOX announced their 2022 National Football League broadcast teams Monday, and despite some buzz, Drew Brees has not joined the network.
Top 10 NFL Offensive Lines: Where Do Patriots Rank?
Is the New England Patriots' offensive line still considered one of the best in the league?
NFL owners approve new Broncos ownership group
NFL owners met on Thursday to vote on the Denver Broncos’ new ownership group and — as expected — the group has been approved, unanimously. Rob Walton is the group’s leader and he will become the team’s new controlling owner. With an estimated net worth of about $60 billion, Walton instantly becomes the wealthiest owner in the NFL.
ESPN
Cleveland Browns expect to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback in preseason opener at Jacksonville
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start Friday's preseason opener against the Jaguars. The team made the announcement Wednesday just before boarding a flight to Jacksonville, Florida. Watson and the Browns are waiting to see whether he will be suspended longer than the six-game suspension...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says evidence calls for at least full-year suspension for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league seeks a tougher penalty for Deshaun Watson because the quarterback's actions were "egregious'' and "predatory behavior.''. Last week, the NFL formally appealed Watson's six-game suspension, which was handed down by the NFL's disciplinary officer Sue. L Robinson earlier this...
NFL World Reacts To Most 'Annoying' Fan Rankings
You know the NFL season is finally here when people are arguing over a list that ranks the most annoying fan bases in the league. The latest rankings that are trending on Twitter have Philadelphia Eagles fans ranked as the most annoying in the NFL. Fans of the New England Patriots get to claim the No. 2 spot on the list.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0