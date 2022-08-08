ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

thecomeback.com

Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson

Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson's transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Denver

New owners of Denver Broncos schedule news conference: How to watch

On Wednesday a news conference has been scheduled by the members of the Walton-Penner group, the brand new owners of the Broncos. They will introduce themselves to everyone in Denver and across Broncos Country. The only member of the group who will not be present is Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton.You can watch it live at 1 p.m. on CBS4 and on our streaming service CBS News Colorado.
DENVER, CO
Football
Daily Mail

'Patrick even from this world?': NFL fans are left in awe at Kansas City QB Mahomes' impressive pinpoint behind-the-back and left-handed passes during Chiefs' training camp

Patrick Mahomes looks to be in fine form already, and the preseason has really only just begun. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed off his skills by throwing two deep pinpoint passes on Tuesday. But they weren't just regular attempts with his favored right hand. Amazingly, Mahomes nailed the crossbar...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The vote, which required at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners, was the final step in the sale process of the Broncos franchise. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL owners approve new Broncos ownership group

NFL owners met on Thursday to vote on the Denver Broncos' new ownership group and — as expected — the group has been approved, unanimously. Rob Walton is the group's leader and he will become the team's new controlling owner. With an estimated net worth of about $60 billion, Walton instantly becomes the wealthiest owner in the NFL.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says evidence calls for at least full-year suspension for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league seeks a tougher penalty for Deshaun Watson because the quarterback's actions were "egregious'' and "predatory behavior.''. Last week, the NFL formally appealed Watson's six-game suspension, which was handed down by the NFL's disciplinary officer Sue. L Robinson earlier this...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Most 'Annoying' Fan Rankings

You know the NFL season is finally here when people are arguing over a list that ranks the most annoying fan bases in the league. The latest rankings that are trending on Twitter have Philadelphia Eagles fans ranked as the most annoying in the NFL. Fans of the New England Patriots get to claim the No. 2 spot on the list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
