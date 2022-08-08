CHAMBERINO, New Mexico -- A small community in southern Doña Ana County will celebrate the opening of a new access road on Monday, and residents couldn't be more thrilled. "We like the fact that we'll be able to get in and out of Chamberino and not just have one way in case of emergencies," said The post Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town appeared first on KVIA.

CHAMBERINO, NM ・ 23 HOURS AGO