ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

El Paso Fire provides tips to take if you drive into sinkhole

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — This week a woman was rescued from her vehicle moments before it was swallowed by a sinkhole in central El Paso. Drivers should always turn around don’t drown when they come across flooded roadways. It's unknown if the woman who was rescued had...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
KVIA

Shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas– A shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital. It happened at the 3700 block of Breckenridge, less than one mile from Pebble Hills Elementary School. The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Pebble Hills Patrol is on scene and...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person in critical condition after car caught fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person suffered critical injuries after a car caught fire following an apparent accident at approximately 8:07pm Friday night. El Paso Fire Department units responded to the incident located at US-54 close to the New Mexico state line. The person was transported to University Medical Center. El Paso Police Department […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Once A Day#Police#Yarbough Drive
cbs4local.com

Cd. Juarez residents express fear after 11 people killed in city

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash involving semitruck reported at 1-10 and Talbot

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A crash involving a semitruck was reported at I-10 at Talbot on Thursday. Officials said no injuries were reported. It's unclear when the area will reopen. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Water: Repairs to sinkhole in central El Paso delayed

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The repairs to a 15-foot-deep sinkhole in central El Paso are expected to take a little longer, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson. Originally El Paso Water said all the repairs at the Yandell and Gateway South intersection would be done by Saturday, but that is no longer the case.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
cbs4local.com

El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Firefighters put out house fire in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a house fire near the Coronado Country Club in northwest El Paso Tuesday, the department confirmed. The fire happed at 6000 block of Bandolero Drive, according to EPFD. Crews knocked down the fire before it could spread...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town

CHAMBERINO, New Mexico -- A small community in southern Doña Ana County will celebrate the opening of a new access road on Monday, and residents couldn't be more thrilled. "We like the fact that we'll be able to get in and out of Chamberino and not just have one way in case of emergencies," said The post Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town appeared first on KVIA.
CHAMBERINO, NM
KTSM

Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15 burglaries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fifteen commercial establishments have been burglarized in west side El Paso and El Paso Police Department arrested 2 teenagers in connection to these incidents. Over the month of July from the 6th – through the 29th, 15 west side businesses reported having been burglarized. Entry was made by smashing the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Northeast El Paso man arrested for Aggravated Assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) gang unit announced Thursday afternoon the arrest of a man for aggravated assault after pointing a shotgun at another person. According to EPPD, on Wednesday, August 10th, police were sent to the 3000 block of Keltner for an aggravated assault call. Their […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy