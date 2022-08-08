ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

These Are The Richest People in Minnesota

Do you know who the richest person in Minnesota is?. For the longest time it was Whitney MacMillan. MacMillan worked as Cargill's chairman and CEO and was worth over $5-billion when he passed away last year. See who the richest person in Minnesota is now along with the 9 other...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota Households Could Soon Face A New $393 Monthly Payment

As if price increases due to inflation weren't bad enough, thousands of households in Minnesota could soon be facing a new, nearly $400 payment each month. Many of us here in Minnesota these days routinely have more month left at the end of the money, as our checkbooks have seen increasing prices on everything from gasoline to garbage collection and just about everything else in between, or so it seems.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Farmer's Almanac Releases Official 2022-2023 Winter Predictions

Let me start by saying that you should not get mad at the messenger! The Farmer's Almanac has released their official winter weather predictions for the 2022 to 2023 season. Last winter season was a little bit rough but nothing we aren't used to in the Twin Ports. Winter came after record-breaking heat, as September of 2021 was one of the warmest on record for Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

8th Annual Duluth-Superior Operation K9 Event Happens August 11

It goes without saying that law enforcement K-9's have made a big impact on crime fighting in our area. Over the past few years there have been numerous stories about their assistance in assault, drug, and murder cases. Whether they're sniffing out and solving the crimes directly or acting as protection for their human partners in dangerous situations and calls, the K-9 teams play an integral role in law enforcement.
SUPERIOR, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

MNDOT Uses Minnesota Fair Season An Opportunity For Outreach

Summer and the living is easy. And as the season turns the corner into its second half comes the annual rite of passage: fair season. This is especially true in the Northland. From the State Fair to the smaller county and community fairs, attendees pack the grounds - looking for fun stuff to do, good stuff to eat, and chances to see and learn something new. It's those last two points that are especially important to businesses and agencies, as they use fair season as an excellent chance for outreach.
CHISHOLM, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

WATCH: Paving At Duluth's Twin Ports Interchange Project Starts

It looks slow, but it's definitely part of the fast progress being made at the Twin Ports Interchange project. Earlier this week, officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared video of the start of the paving process on the lanes that will eventually become the northbound side of I-35 within that project area. Surface pavement means that the work crews are done with the below-surface prep in that area.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Spirit Halloween In Miller Hill Mall Officially Open

'Tis the season - almost. In a spooky twist, the Spirit Halloween store in the Miller Hill Mall is open for business!. It may seem a little bit early for a Halloween store to open but Spirit Halloween stores typically open near the end of summertime! August is (sadly) when the seasons start to shift here in the Twin Ports so fall is usually in the air a bit by now.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

