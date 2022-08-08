ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TxDOT reminds El Paso drivers to watch out for kids in school zones

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to watch out for kids in school zones as a new school year gets underway. “The daily commute can have many distractions,” said TxDOT District Engineer Tomas Treviño. “These can be especially dangerous in school zones where not paying attention can not only result in a ticket, but someone getting hurt.”
New trial requested for convicted murderer Ricardo Marquez

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man convicted of murdering Erika Gaytan asked for a new trial hearing. In June, Ricardo Marquez was convicted for the murder of Erika Gaytan. Marquez's attorneys requested a new trial in July. Marquez's defense team cited preliminary matter, insufficient evidence, improper jury deliberations...
