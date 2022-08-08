ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

What’s Trending: From A Hinge Popeyes Date To Marriage, Would You Go On A Date To Popeyes?

By India Monee&#39;, Justin Thomas
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVSf8_0h9NoEYJ00

A black couple is going viral after they shared that one date at Popeyes led to them getting married. The couple originally met on Hinge and after a couple of failed dates, the two met at Popeyes and fell in love. The New York Times highlighted their story and we’re wondering, would you go on a date to Popeyes?

Listen to What’s Trending and share your thoughts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fr1Oq_0h9NoEYJ00

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Whitney Thore discusses French boyfriend with her ex to set the record straight

TLC is back with yet another season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, and fans may get to know more about Whitney Thore’s French boyfriend as he still appears to be in the scene. The trailer for the latest season sees her setting the record straight with her ex-boyfriend, Lennie, when he tries to lurk into her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popeyes#Marriages#Mobile#Hinge#The New York Times
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker Swears By This Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her amazing style on screen and in real life, Sarah Jessica Parker is more than influential. Now, she’s not just changing the fashion game, she’s changing how we handle skincare. Earlier this summer, Parker shared her feelings with Allure about aging. She said, “There are a million things I want to do with my free time, and none of them have to do with preserving [what I look like] now or trying to get back to 15 years ago.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

NeNe Leakes appears to drag Andy Cohen amid claim she was blacklisted

She wants to Leake some recordings and bring Andy Cohen down. In a series of scathing messages posted to Twitter on Wednesday, NeNe Leakes seemingly accused the “Watch What Happens Live” host of abusing her and “stopping” her from working. “I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them,” the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 54, wrote in a tweet that appeared to be aimed at Cohen. “He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years.”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s Monopoly is coming back soon on this date

According to the short video that McDonald’s posted, McDonald’sMonopoly is set to begin on the 7th of September 2022. As per the clip, this announcement is part of a series of advertisements that the company would be making over the coming days, which are likely to reveal more details about what the McDonald’s Monopoly would entail this year.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True is ‘so curious’ about ‘beautiful’ baby brother

Khloe Kardashian’s four-year-old daughter True is “so curious” about her baby brother, who was introduced to the world last week.The 38-year-old reality star and former boyfriend Tristan Thompson announced the birth of their son via surrogate on Friday, who was described in a statement announcing the pregnancy in June as a “beautiful blessing.”Now Faye Resnik, best friend to Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, has gushed over her first meeting with the newest member of the Kardashian clan.“I had a sleepover with Kris last night and saw the baby, and he’s just the most beautiful baby boy, and the nurse who...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans are loving 'unrecognisable' Todd's 'glow up'

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back in 2022 and, judging by Twitter, fans are loving Todd’s ‘glow up’ in season 10. Whitney Thore and her family and friends have been the focus of the TLC show since 2015. From Whitney’s romantic relationships to her close family connections with her dad Glenn, mom Babs and brother Hunter, viewers are taken along for the ride on MBFFL.
TV SERIES
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

144
Followers
821
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy