Durant to Tsai: Trade me or fire Marks and Nash according to new report

According to reporting from the Athletic’s Shams Charania, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request to team owner Joe Tsai at a recent meeting in London. Durant stated his desire to either leave the team or see the club move on from both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Charania described the meeting as “transparent and professional.”

Durant is set to begin a four-year, $198 million contract this season, his sixteenth year of service in the NBA. The twelve-time All-Star will turn 34 ahead of the ’22-23 campaign.

After an unceremonious exit from the playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics, tensions in the Nets locker room remained. The future of Durant’s longtime friend Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn remains decidedly unclear. The fallout from years of drama on and off the court appear to have taken their toll.

Charania reported that the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors remained the top trade partners currently in the mix to land Durant. The Phoenix Suns appear out of the running after signing big man Deandre Ayton to a long-term deal.

At the same time, the Nets will reportedly seek “every last asset” from any possible trade partner. That could mean opening up the market to more players, though matching such a steep asking price could prove difficult.

Some around the league wonder if Durant could abstain from training camp this fall if he is not traded, according to the report.