Police in Gilroy, California, are trying to crack a very curious case—how did a local dog wind up in a German village 5,600 miles away? The Gilroy Police Foundation wrote in a Facebook post that they had received a message showing the dog, along with a picture of its clover-shaped Gilroy tags. They added that they didn’t know how the hound had made it to Europe but that they had located the owner. “Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog,” the Facebook post added. “You never know where they might turn up.” In the comments under the post, a foundation spokesperson speculated: “We believe the dog belongs to a U.S. military person. The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story.”

GILROY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO