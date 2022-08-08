Read full article on original website
Our Place Just Launched Mini Size Versions of Their Coveted Always Pan & Perfect Pot & I’m Swooning
As if Our Place’s beloved and best-selling Always Pan and Perfect Pot could get any cuter (hello, these colorways are to die for!), the chic kitchenware brand just dropped mini versions of their two best-sellers and I’m freaking out. These pint-sized kitchen sidekicks are literally just tinier versions of their full-sized counterparts, making them perfect for skimpy studio apartments (hello, “efficiency” apartments, IYKYK), dorm rooms, van life, or just small-batch cooking. And did I mention how cute they are on display in your kitchen?!
Eiffel review – the French engineer’s story as corset-twanging romance
It’s a persistent area of movie myopia – the idea that science or maths or, in this case, engineering is, on its own, not sexy enough to carry a film. Thus portraits of some of the great minds of the 19th century – Mary Anning in Ammonite, and now engineer Gustave Eiffel – are retrofitted with a doomed romance. The way this conventionally handsome period picture tells it, a chance encounter between Eiffel (a tousled Romain Duris) and the long-lost love of his life, Adrienne (Emma Mackey), inspired the tower itself. Adrienne’s challenge to “be audacious” is the catalyst that prompts Eiffel to abandon his pitch for an egalitarian but unglamorous Métro system as his contribution to the 1889 world’s fair, and to dream big instead. Her initial – A – crafted from 7,300 tonnes of wrought iron, is permanently stamped on the Paris cityscape.
On my radar: Vicky Featherstone’s cultural highlights
Born in Surrey and raised in Scotland, Vicky Featherstone gained an MA in theatre directing from Manchester University before working in venues including the West Yorkshire Playhouse (now Leeds Playhouse), Northern Stage and the National Theatre of Scotland. She was appointed artistic director of the Royal Court in 2013, where she has been praised for her radical and inclusive programming. Featherstone and Audrey Sheffield are co-directing Jonathan Freedland’s first play, Jews. In Their Own Words, which runs at the Royal Court from 19 September to 22 October.
This Very Un-Florida Spot Has Some of Florida’s Best Beaches
This is the latest in our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. Flanked by two well-known destinations in the Florida Panhandle—Destin to the west and Panama City Beach to the east—South Walton is easy to miss if you’re not aware of the unique beauty hiding just off of US Highway 98.
Lost California Dog Found 5,600 Miles Away in Germany
Police in Gilroy, California, are trying to crack a very curious case—how did a local dog wind up in a German village 5,600 miles away? The Gilroy Police Foundation wrote in a Facebook post that they had received a message showing the dog, along with a picture of its clover-shaped Gilroy tags. They added that they didn’t know how the hound had made it to Europe but that they had located the owner. “Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog,” the Facebook post added. “You never know where they might turn up.” In the comments under the post, a foundation spokesperson speculated: “We believe the dog belongs to a U.S. military person. The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story.”
