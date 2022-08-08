Read full article on original website
Dr. Wayne A. Martin, 66
We are sad to announce the passing of Dr. Wayne A. Martin, of Centerville. He passed away unexpectedly at age 66 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence. Wayne was born on Feb. 19, 1956, in San Diego, California to Ruth L. (Parker) Martin and the late Dr. William “Bill” W. Martin. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1974 and moved on to Washington and Jefferson College. He left W&J in 1977 to go to Temple University, where he earned his Doctorate degree in Dentistry in 1980.
Warren County Fair starts off with a black powder bang
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The Warren County Fair had the first full day of activities on Tuesday. The rides were full of kids, stomachs were full of food and the show ring full of spectators for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Demonstration. “This is every eight-year-old boy’s dream, shooting...
Robert A. 'Bob' Sutton, 84
Robert A. “Bob” Sutton, 84, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. Bob was born on Jan. 5, 1938, in Hydetown, to the late Dorsey and Gertrude Mealy Sutton. He was a graduate of Titusville High School and also a veteran,...
Spartansburg Fair parade seeks 100 horses and more
The Spartansburg Community Fair is only 27 days away and it’s time to start thinking about the parade. I live on the parade route and we invite friends and family to park in our back yard and set their chairs along the curb in front of our house. It’s a grand time with a parade that never disappoints the kids and the kids at heart.
Paul R. Bensink, 60
Paul R. Bensink, 60, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital. Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and attend a funeral there on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Oil Festival promises to be a whale of a time
For one weekend in August, the best of Titusville is on display for all to see. For the annual Oil Festival, taking place tomorrow and Saturday, relatives and friends come back to town to celebrate the Titusville community, eat good food, watch the parade and enjoy all that the town has to offer.
Pilot dies in single-engine plane crash in Jefferson County
BLYN, Wash. (AP) — A pilot died after their plane crashed near Blyn in Jefferson County on Wednesday. A witness reported seeing a low-flying aircraft with a possible engine spluttering and hearing a crash around 3:10 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. There was significant fog...
