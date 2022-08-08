Read full article on original website
KIMT
Election skeptics advance in key Minnesota, Wisconsin races
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. And in Minnesota, Republican Kim Crockett — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned on...
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Governor
(FOX 9) - In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen won their primaries, as expected, setting the stage for the November general election. The Associated Press called the races for Walz and Jensen about 30 minutes after the polls closed on Tuesday. Walz,...
KIMT
Candidates react to Ettinger winning U.S. House Primary, Finstad wins special election
KIMT NEWS 3 - Jeff Ettinger wins the democratic nomination in the race for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. Meanwhile Republican nominee Brad Finstad, defeated Ettinger in the special election for the remaining term of former GOP representative Jim Hagedorn, who died in February. Finstad, a former U.S. agriculture department official...
KIMT
Finstad wins special election on Minnesota Primary night
Minnesota's 1st District is hosting a special general election for the remaining term of former GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February. Republican nominee Brad Finstad, a former US Agriculture Department official in the Trump administration, defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger by around 5,000 votes. CHECK OUT THE RESULTS HERE.
Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results
Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
kdal610.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
fox9.com
Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
fox9.com
Early voting tumbles ahead of Minnesota's primary Tuesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The surge of Minnesotans voting early in 2020 turned out to be a one-time event. Absentee voting has tumbled ahead of Tuesday's primary back to 2018 levels. As of 10 a.m. Monday, election officials had accepted 128,872 mail and in-person absentee ballots out of 263,795 requested. At this point in the 2020 primary, 423,032 ballots had been accepted out of 637,463 requested.
What to watch in Minnesota's 2022 primary election
Minnesota voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state's primary election. Here's a sampling of some of the most closely watched races on the ballot. Republican attorney general race The most competitive statewide primary is the Republican attorney general race between Jim Schulz, the party-endorsed candidate, and Doug Wardlow, who was the GOP's nominee in 2018.The stakes: The winner takes on DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison in what's expected to be a hotly contested race this November. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum In the Twin Cities, Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum both have same-party challengers. Omar,...
KIMT
Governor Walz visited Owatonna to talk job growth and economic expansion
OWATONNA, Minn. - Wednesday Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan visited southern Minnesota to meet with business leaders and discuss job growth and economic expansion. The state leaders made a stop at Owatonna Public Utilities, where they were joined by city council members, non-profit and education leaders, and small business...
KIMT
Latest Drought Monitor shows improvements to drought conditions in Minnesota and Iowa.
Recent heavy rainfall has led to some improvements in the drought conditions affecting parts of the Upper Midwest. All of southern Minnesota and parts of North Iowa are no longer in drought conditions. Areas west of I-35 in Iowa and near the Twin Cities in Minnesota still need some rain to improve conditions. Thankfully, rain is in the forecast for parts of Iowa and Minnesota on Thursday and Friday.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
KIMT
New report says murder and assault in Minnesota has skyrocketed
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The number of murders in Minnesota has almost doubled in the past four years. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released its 2021 Uniform Crime Report, data submitted by local law enforcement agencies to meet state and federal reporting requirements.
KIMT
Extradition to begin immediately for Mall of America shooting suspects
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says he is prepared to immediately extradite the suspects in the recent shooting at the Mall of America. Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday in Chicago along with another man who had been sought following the August 4 shooting. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman say they will coordinate to ensure the swift return of both men back to Minnesota.
In tight and tense Wisconsin GOP governor race, Kleefisch, Michels close with a brawl
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Republican gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin initially appeared to be Rebecca Kleefisch’s for the taking. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, launched a well-funded campaign nice and early, in September, and speedily commanded a lead over lesser-known opponents, enjoying significant name recognition from her eight years as Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s No. 2.
KIMT
Study: Excessive drinking in 2019 cost Minnesota residents almost $8 billion
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new study by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says excessive drinking cost the state’s residents nearly $8 billion in 2019. “Excessive drinking can significantly affect individual health, but it also has a cost for families, communities, and the health care system,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “The financial burden is staggering, and of course there are additional psychological and societal impacts and harms in addition to those measured here. It’s important that we acknowledge these impacts and find ways to mitigate them.”
KIMT
Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
Minnesota’s Most Used Slang Term is 100 % Accurate
You'd be hard-pressed to find a person living in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes who hasn't used this slang. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Minnesotans say one term, in particular, that even outsiders associate with the state. Best Life looked at each of the...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
