It’s hard to believe that South Pasadena Arts & Music Academy is going into their 10th year here in South Pasadena. In some ways it feels like yesterday that they opened the doors of their beautiful Craftsman studios to our community but it also feels like they’ve always been here. “We got lucky,” says founder Manuel Lozano, “we found an incredible community that appreciates the arts, appreciates music and arts education.” From day one, SPAMA connected with South Pasadena Education Fund and has been one of its biggest and most consistent donors. “Our partnership with SPEF is incredible – we love supporting their programs and we have some teachers who have taught some of their classes. Everything we’ve all gone through the past two years has helped us all appreciate the simple things in life – going and taking a piano lesson, doing a group singing class. All in all, lucky and grateful that we landed in South Pasadena – what a great city.”

SOUTH PASADENA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO