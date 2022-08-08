Read full article on original website
South Pasadena Unified Brings All Hands Together Before School Begins | SPUSD Snapshot
For the first time in three years, all hands within the South Pasadena Unified School District came together in person to kickoff the 2022-2023 school year. The annual SPUSD tradition during the previous two years took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event included welcoming remarks from...
New Director Rebecca Ward at South Pasadena Arts & Music Academy | Now Their 10th Anniversary
It’s hard to believe that South Pasadena Arts & Music Academy is going into their 10th year here in South Pasadena. In some ways it feels like yesterday that they opened the doors of their beautiful Craftsman studios to our community but it also feels like they’ve always been here. “We got lucky,” says founder Manuel Lozano, “we found an incredible community that appreciates the arts, appreciates music and arts education.” From day one, SPAMA connected with South Pasadena Education Fund and has been one of its biggest and most consistent donors. “Our partnership with SPEF is incredible – we love supporting their programs and we have some teachers who have taught some of their classes. Everything we’ve all gone through the past two years has helped us all appreciate the simple things in life – going and taking a piano lesson, doing a group singing class. All in all, lucky and grateful that we landed in South Pasadena – what a great city.”
Successful 2022 Summer Reading Program | South Pasadena Public Library
The South Pasadena Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program concluded on Saturday, July 30 with over 1,400 participants reading and logging their minutes read on Beanstack, an online reading challenge platform. Together, South Pasadenans read for 16,500 hours – 7,700 more hours than last year. The Library gave out more than 3,000 books to participants and over 1,700 prizes. 46 teen volunteers assisted with the Summer Reading Program, logging 1,384 hours of service.
Back to School Safety Tips | South Pasadena Police Department
As students head back to the classroom, the South Pasadena Police Department reminds parents and residents to follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Lieutenant Shannon Robledo...
Is South Pasadena Ready to Become Pasadena? | It Starts with Building Height Limits and Its on the Agenda
Two years ago and in recent months, the issue of South Pasadena’s 45′ height limit is being discussed and the possibility of the City Council putting the limit on the ballot to repeal is a real possibility. It was a citizen initiated referendum that set the limit in 1983, rejecting two high rise office towers of 10 and 12 stories on Fair Oaks across the street from Bristol Farms (see picture). If put on the ballot and repealed, small town South Pasadena could lose it’s small town character we all cherish and become a city of high rises.
Obituary | Stuart “Stu” Fraser
Born in Los Angeles to Hugh and Mary Fraser, Stu arrived in South Pasadena in the 5th grade, his home until 1966. It was a special place to grow up and proved formative in his life. He did not claim to be a stellar student, but possessed a fierce work ethic, friendly, optimistic personality and graduated from SPHS in 1961.
SPPD Weekly Crime Summary | August 2 – 8, 2022
(Hundred block given in place of exact address) The Weekly Crime Summary is a list of reported auto thefts, burglaries, robberies and other activities occurring in the City of South Pasadena. An alert and well-informed citizen makes you less of a target to a criminal. Remember: call the South Pasadena Police Department to report any suspicious activity.
