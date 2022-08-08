ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

‘Austin’ building at Blanton Museum to close for nearly 2 months

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reJsp_0h9Nn4m500

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An iconic part of The Blanton Museum of Art will close for nearly two months for maintenance.

Artist Ellsworth Kelly’s “Austin” — the white arc-shaped building with luminous glass windows — will close its doors to the public from Sept. 7 through Nov. 1, according to the museum .

This will give crews time to clean off “visible mold” that created black streaks on the outside of the limestone structure. The museum explained the mold is a “common occurrence” for limestone buildings on the University of Texas campus, as rain and moisture feed it.

Parts of North Lamar to close this week for ongoing railroad bridge repairs

“For the first time since Ellsworth Kelly’s beloved building opened in 2018, it will be closing for some necessary conservation work,” the museum wrote on social media .

The museum is working with an architectural conservator to safely remove the mold. Once that’s done, a water-resistant coat will be put on the exterior stone to preserve it, the museum said.

In January 2015, the artist gave the museum the design concept for the 2,715-square-foot stone building — the only building he designed, the museum’s website reads.

The Blanton Museum of Art said the closure dates could change. You can check for updates on its website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Want $1,000? Join the treasure hunt happening in Austin Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000. Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellsworth Kelly
KXAN

Summer heat, drought impact Austin business offering sweet relief

From blueberries to lavender, Lick Honest Ice Creams uses ingredients sourced from local family-owned farms and food vendors to make all of its different flavors. Co-founder Anthony Sobotik said the recipes change throughout the year depending on what's in season or what the farmers are growing. However, he said the drought, which is currently listed at an extreme or exceptional level for most of Central Texas, is affecting what's available this year.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservator#Design#Museum#The Blanton Museum Of Art#The University Of Texas#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
KXAN

Clear the Shelters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Everyone in Austin loves their pets, and that includes our meteorologists! Think you can guess all their fur babies? Play our ‘Match the Met with the Pet’ game …. Clear the Shelters Local Stories. Find a shelter near you.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy