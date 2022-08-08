Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour urged to "make it right" over "backwards" Bubba Watson situation
Bubba Watson remains on the FedEx Cup points list, despite signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. All of the other LIV Golf players have been booted off. The only reason why the two-time major champion remains on the list is because of a technicality. Watson, 43, has not actually...
golfmagic.com
Tommy Fleetwood withdraws from PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoff event
England's Tommy Fleetwood has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoffs event following the death of his mother. Fleetwood, 31, took to social media on July 21 to confirm the sad news. This is the full message Fleetwood posted:. Now Fleetwood understandably has decided that he will not...
ESPN
Cameron Smith dodges LIV Golf talk, reiterates his 'goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Despite published reports that indicate he is leaving the PGA Tour for the rival LIV Golf circuit, Australia's Cameron Smith said Tuesday he's preparing to win the FedEx Cup playoffs and is a "man of my word." Smith, the No. 2-ranked player in the Official World Golf...
golfmagic.com
Rickie Fowler scrapes in FedEx Cup Playoffs despite missing Wyndham cut
Rickie Fowler faced a nervous wait over the weekend in North Carolina to see if he would miss the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row. The 33-year-old missed his ninth cut of the season at the Wyndham Championship. He entered the week 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings, so his fate was now out of his hands.
CBS Sports
Judge allows PGA Tour to keep LIV Golf players out of 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs
A federal judge Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order, allowing the PGA Tour to restrict access to the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs from three Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf players who filed a lawsuit in hopes of participating in the postseason competition. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not play in any of the three tournaments as the PGA Tour's motion to deny was granted by U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman.
SkySports
PGA Tour: Who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship and who missed out?
Joohyung Kim had already locked in his PGA Tour card for next season but wasn't initially eligible to feature in the play-offs, as he wasn't a full-time PGA Tour member, only to earn full player status with his impressive victory at the Wyndham Championship. The 20-year-old recovered from quadruple-bogeying his...
ESPN
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, on Wednesday because of a neck injury. Matsuyama, who is ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup points standings, is in good shape to advance to next week's BMW Championship (top 70 players) at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and the season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 players) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship?
A look at the cost of membership at TPC Southwind, home of the The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Standings, schedule, golf format, purse, prize money for PGA Tour postseason
Upon the conclusion of a regular season jam packed with events and four tremendous major championships, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived. Since the FedEx Cup Playoffs started in 2007, professional golf has never felt more tenuous, and has likely never been more up in the air. Now...
SkySports
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Fantasy golf rankings, picks, advice: Back Tony Finau in FedEx Cup Playoffs
The PGA Tour regular season is in the books, and now the chase for the FedExCup title is on. It starts Thursday at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the golfers will face a TPC Southwind course in Memphis, Tenn. that is familiar to many. It opened in 1988 and has hosted a tournament every year since 1989. The past three years it was the site of the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, so top players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith have plenty of experience there. All three finished in the top 15 at Southwind last year. Scheffler comes in with a 1,220-point lead in the FedEx Cup standings, but Smith and Sam Burns are among those chasing him. Burns lost last year's St. Jude Invitational to Abraham Ancer in a playoff. Reigning FedEx Cup champion also hopes to have a say in the matter, as he sits fifth in the standings..
Judge rules against group of LIV players seeking to play in FedEx Cup play-offs
A federal judge has ruled against three LIV Golf players who had sought a temporary restraining order to allow them to contest the FedEx Cup play-offs.Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were part of a larger group of players who filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour for being indefinitely suspended due to playing in LIV Golf events.The trio will not be added to the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship, which begins in Memphis on Thursday and is the first of three play-off events which culminate with the Tour Championship in Atlanta, where the season-long winner...
SkySports
FedEx Cup playoffs are here and LIV Golf a lingering topic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Perhaps it was only fitting that a violent thunderstorm hit the TPC Southwind right about the time a federal judge in California ruled against a motion that would have allowed three players who cashed in on LIV Golf to play for $75 million in bonus money on the PGA Tour. On the eve of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the ruling still resounded. “Common sense prevailed, and I thought it was the right decision,” said Rory McIlroy, a player-director on the PGA Tour board and the strongest voice against the rival league. “And now that it’s happened, I think it just lets us focus on the important stuff, which is the golf, and we can all move forward and not have that sideshow going on for the next few weeks, which is nice.” The important stuff? More money.
SkySports
FedEx St. Jude Championship picks: Expert picks, best bets for PGA Tour golf this week
Breaking down our PGA Tour expert picks with our FedEx St. Jude Championship picks for the first FedExCup Playoffs event this week at TPC Southwind. The regular season is behind us and now we start the FedExCup Playoffs with a new first event as the FedEx St. Jude Championship has moved from the regular season and replaced The NORTHERN TRUST. So it’s off to TPC Southwind and we’re riding high after our PGA Tour expert picks delivered a big winner last week.
SkySports
