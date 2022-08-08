The PGA Tour regular season is in the books, and now the chase for the FedExCup title is on. It starts Thursday at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the golfers will face a TPC Southwind course in Memphis, Tenn. that is familiar to many. It opened in 1988 and has hosted a tournament every year since 1989. The past three years it was the site of the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, so top players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith have plenty of experience there. All three finished in the top 15 at Southwind last year. Scheffler comes in with a 1,220-point lead in the FedEx Cup standings, but Smith and Sam Burns are among those chasing him. Burns lost last year's St. Jude Invitational to Abraham Ancer in a playoff. Reigning FedEx Cup champion also hopes to have a say in the matter, as he sits fifth in the standings..

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO