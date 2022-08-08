Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Suspect arrested in connection to Birmingham double homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released updates pertaining to a homicide investigation that occurred Thursday night. At approximately 10:40 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and entered a private residence when they discovered […]
wbrc.com
Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Avondale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a person was shot in North Avondale on August 12, 2022. This happened in the 4000 block of Messer-Airport Highway. Police say the victim has suffered life-threatening injuries. So far no one is in custody. We will continue to...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police investigating 3 homicides in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after three people were killed just blocks apart in Ensley Thursday night. The killing started around 10:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of 20th Place Ensley. Police say they found a woman shot dead inside a home. A man was found shot to death outside across the street.
wbrc.com
Court docs show person of interest in Birmingham arson was restrained by McDonald’s employee for Oklahoma carjacking arrest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about the man Birmingham police want to question about a recent arson and murder. Youit Jones is in an Oklahoma jail for a carjacking attempt, but Birmingham police are investigating him in connection with arson and murder. Jones has not yet been...
3 overnight shootings in Birmingham leave 4 dead
Authorities are conducting several homicide investigations following three over night shootings in Birmingham that left four people dead Friday morning.
Trussville PD arrest man for attempting to steal from Courtesy GMC after test drive
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for attempting to steal a vehicle from Courtesy GMC after a test drive on Wednesday, August 10. According to the TPD, Antonio Tajuan Patterson, 42, of Birmingham, was arrested for theft of property. “Patterson is accused of stealing a GMC […]
wbrc.com
Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham overnight. The death brought the night’s murder total up to 4. It happened in the 900 block of 4th Ave W. Officers were alerted of shots in the area...
wbrc.com
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jail records confirm that a person of interest in a recent arson and homicide in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma on August 10, 2022. Youit Jones was arrested and placed in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma on August 10. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s online jail records, he was arrested on charges of Second Degree Robbery. The Ardmore Police was the arresting agency, but they have not released any additional details in Jones’ arrest.
3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
ABC 33/40 News
Four arrested for allegedly operating chop shop in Bessemer
The Bessemer Police Department made four arrests this week in connection to a local garage which was allegedly being used as a chop shop. Police recovered stolen cars and stolen car parts Wednesday while executing a search warrant at Elm Street SW and Stapp Avenue SW. The warrant came as...
Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year. Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 […]
birminghamtimes.com
After 4 Homicides in Under 4 Hours, Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Issues Statement
After four homicides in under four hours early Friday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin quickly released a statement about the “senseless violence” and again called on residents to do more to promote public safety. “Our police will do everything possible to protect the public and investigate crime. But each...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham looking at automatic enforcement cameras amid increase in reckless and stunt driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council is exploring new cameras in an effort to curb reckless and stunt driving across the city. Birmingham City Council almost got a bill for automatic traffic enforcement passed by state officials this past legislative session, but it didn’t happen. Now, they revisited topic during this week’s council meeting and with the increase in reckless driving deaths across the city, they think new automated enforcement could help.
wbrc.com
Family, friends hold out hope as Jefferson County father remains missing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Near a house that burned earlier this week, authorities also found the car belonging to Nathan Gemeinhart who’s now been missing for days. We spoke with a close friend who like many are praying for the best. Jefferson County Probate Judge Jim Naftel has known...
Search canceled after Birmingham man found
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department has announced that 92-year-old Willie Sole has been found safe. No other information has been released at this time. — ORIGINAL (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man. Willie Sole, 92, was last seen driving a […]
Birmingham firefighters rescue 2 children trapped in creek; no injuries reported
Birmingham firefighters safely rescued two children trapped in Valley Creek on Thursday night, officials said. No injuries were sustained by either the children or firefighters who performed the water rescue, said Birmingham Rescue Fire Service Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks, although the children were shaken up from the ordeal. The youths...
wbrc.com
Man killed in shooting in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Hueytown Police Department are investigating after a man was shot and killed on August 10, 2022. Police said this happened in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Joshua Alexander Adams of Bessemer. So far,...
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police
A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
wbrc.com
Mayor Woodfin slams “senseless violence” and asks the community to step up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families are grieving, police are investigating and many of us are asking why violence erupted on August 12 and early on August 13 in west Birmingham. Four people are now dead. Two died inside their home, one inside their car, and another on a porch. Mayor...
