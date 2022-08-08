ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Her son died of an overdose in Anchorage. Now she’s pushing for city police to carry Narcan.

By Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media
ktoo.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoo.org

Anchorage students will go weeks without bus service amid driver shortage

Alaska’s largest school district will provide bus transportation on a rotating basis this fall as it continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. The Anchorage School District’s special education transportation will remain fully staffed. But all other bus routes will be divided into three cohorts. Each cohort will have bus transportation for three weeks in a row, and then go six weeks without.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy