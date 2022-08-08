Her son died of an overdose in Anchorage. Now she’s pushing for city police to carry Narcan.

Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Police say the death of a Buckland man found on an Anchorage beach was noncriminal. The family wants a closer look
The family of a man from a northwest Alaska village say the Anchorage Police Department failed to fully investigate his death after he was found naked and dead on a beach in Anchorage, . Fred Lee was a heavy equipment operator, father of four and basketball coach from Buckland. Anchorage...
ktoo.org
Anchorage students will go weeks without bus service amid driver shortage
Alaska’s largest school district will provide bus transportation on a rotating basis this fall as it continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. The Anchorage School District’s special education transportation will remain fully staffed. But all other bus routes will be divided into three cohorts. Each cohort will have bus transportation for three weeks in a row, and then go six weeks without.
