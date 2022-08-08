Read full article on original website
Margaret Beatrice Slaughter “Peggy” Graham
Margaret Beatrice Slaughter “Peggy” Graham was born to Elvin Marion Slaughter and Josie Lee Slaughter (nee Puckett) in Kenedy, Texas. She was raised in Kenedy along with her three brothers and hard-working parents who owned their own business. Graduating from Kenedy High School in 1948, she left home...
Larry H. Rodriguez
Larry H. Rodriguez, age 71 of Beeville passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Rodriguez was born in Beeville to Hilario G. & Natividad S. (Hinojosa) Rodriguez on November 29, 1950. He attended public schools in Beeville, and obtained an Associates of Arts degree in Criminal Justice leading him to work tirelessly with TDCJ, and retire after many years. Larry united in marriage to Ruth, and an unbreakable bond would forge memories to last a lifetime.
Howell “Hal” Arthur Tompkins, Jr.
Howell “Hal” Arthur Tompkins, Jr., 82, of George West, Texas passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 surrounded by friends and family. Hal was born December 16, 1939, in Houston to Howell Arthur Tompkins Sr. and Margaret (West) Tompkins. After graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School, he studied civil engineering at Texas A&M University in the class of ’62. He married the love of his life, Earlyn Froelich, on September 3, 1960, in Houston. Hal served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star with a Combat V for his bravery, and he was promoted to Generals Aide for two USMC Generals before being honorably discharged as a Marine Corps Captain in 1968. Returning to Houston, Hal worked for Puffer Sweiven for 20 years. He was known for his work ethic and interpersonal skills, and he ultimately led the company as president until his retirement in 1989.
James Burt Sr.
James Burt Sr., 71, of Yorktown passed away at home with his wife by his side on August 8, 2022. James was born July 3, 1951 in Fort Payne, Alabama to the late James and Edith Colvin Burt. James proudly served his country in the Army from 1971-1974. He married Phyllis Ann Salge on January 18, 1980.
Ignacia S. Lopez
Ignacia S. Lopez, age 88, of Karnes City passed away on Tuesday, August 9th surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Sabino and Martina Sanchez on February 1, 1934 in Welder, Tx. She was a devoted member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City and was a...
A most difficult goodbye
Just a few months ago, I couldn’t even conceive of the idea that I’d be writing this, but, life has its ways of keeping you on your toes. The time has come for me to move on. My last day at the Beeville Bee-Picayune is today (Aug. 11).
Bishop Emeritus John W. Yanta
Bishop Emeritus John W. Yanta, of the Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Diocese of Amarillo, died peacefully at his home in San Antonio on August 6. He was 90 years old and still active as Chairman of the Board and President of the Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria Foundation.
Beeville Main Street brings kids market
Beeville Main Street hosted its Christmas in July event on July 23. The event included a variety of local vendors, participating small businesses and its first Saturday kids market. The kids market was formed and organized by local business owner Natasha Weaver from This or That Designs. Weaver had attended...
Sign, sign, everywhere a sign, blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind
Beeville Code Enforcement is implementing a new yellow sign to advise property owners that their properties are violating maintenance laws. The yellow sign warns owners and tenants, allowing them to handle the marked issue immediately. The sign can be marked by city employees to describe the violation. The possible violations...
