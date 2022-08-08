Howell “Hal” Arthur Tompkins, Jr., 82, of George West, Texas passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 surrounded by friends and family. Hal was born December 16, 1939, in Houston to Howell Arthur Tompkins Sr. and Margaret (West) Tompkins. After graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School, he studied civil engineering at Texas A&M University in the class of ’62. He married the love of his life, Earlyn Froelich, on September 3, 1960, in Houston. Hal served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star with a Combat V for his bravery, and he was promoted to Generals Aide for two USMC Generals before being honorably discharged as a Marine Corps Captain in 1968. Returning to Houston, Hal worked for Puffer Sweiven for 20 years. He was known for his work ethic and interpersonal skills, and he ultimately led the company as president until his retirement in 1989.

GEORGE WEST, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO