Bonita Springs, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Faucets left on drenching Cape Coral home in water by suspect

Someone flooded a home in Cape Coral by breaking in and leaving the water on causing thousands of dollars in damages. Thursday morning neighbors saw the front door wide-open with water gushing out of the brand new home. “It makes me mad that people destroy other peoples lives,” said Linda...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run

A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested for starving dogs, mistreating other pets

A 49-year-old Cape Coral man has been arrested for starving his dogs and mistreating a slew of other animals. Eric Carl Belanger faces eight charges of cruelty to animals. According to a Cape Coral Police Department arrest report, Belanger is the owner of seven dogs and six of them were found to be emaciated after authorities were called to his Coral Drive home.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: 1 killed in East Naples shooting

A 21-year-old man has died after being shot in East Naples on Thursday night. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot twice. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and when deputies arrived, neighbors in an apartment complex were rendering aid to the man. The man was transported to...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

School bus crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral; no injuries

A Lee County school bus with students onboard was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Friday morning, but no students or drivers were injured. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the school bus hit two cars at the 1486 NE...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested for beating goldendoodle to death

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after authorities said he beat a 5-month-old goldendoodle, which lead to the dog’s death. Robert William Garon is facing a charge of cruelty to animals. Authorities say this is the second dog in five months to die in his care. A judge...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Injuries from crash on South Tamiami Trail and Marsh Landing Boulevard

People are injured after a crash at the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Marsh Landing Boulevard in Estero Thursday night. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are at the scene of a crash resulting in injuries. Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane at the intersection...
ESTERO, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back in the hospital

The man simply known as the Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back in the hospital and facing surgery, according to his family. Kelvis Maiguel, who is well known in the Lehigh Acres community, experienced what his family called a “massive pain attack” while working his hot dog stand on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors found a buildup of mass and liquid on his liver.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral

Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire crews put out driveway car fire on 17th St West in Lehigh Acres

Fire crews responded to a fire that engulfed two cars in the driveway of a home on 17th Street West in Lehigh Acres Thursday morning. According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, firefighters arrived just after 5 a.m. to find both cars on fire before quickly putting them out.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat

An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
NAPLES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

GUILTY AS CHARGED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

Samuel Jerome Lewis, 41, of Lehigh Acres, was found guilty as charged of Trafficking in Amphetamine – 14 Grams or More, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Trafficking in Phenthylamines – 10 Grams or More. He was found guilty following a one-day trial in Lee County. On November...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

