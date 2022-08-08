Read full article on original website
GUILTY AS CHARGED OF ATTEMPTED FIRST-DEGREE MURDER
Katrina Mary Drakes, of Lehigh Acres, was found guilty as charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, following a four-day trial in Lee County. In April 2018, Drakes shot a man outside of an apartment complex in Fort Myers. The defendant was waiting in her SUV, for the victim to arrive home.
Faucets left on drenching Cape Coral home in water by suspect
Someone flooded a home in Cape Coral by breaking in and leaving the water on causing thousands of dollars in damages. Thursday morning neighbors saw the front door wide-open with water gushing out of the brand new home. “It makes me mad that people destroy other peoples lives,” said Linda...
Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
Cape Coral man arrested for starving dogs, mistreating other pets
A 49-year-old Cape Coral man has been arrested for starving his dogs and mistreating a slew of other animals. Eric Carl Belanger faces eight charges of cruelty to animals. According to a Cape Coral Police Department arrest report, Belanger is the owner of seven dogs and six of them were found to be emaciated after authorities were called to his Coral Drive home.
Man dead after Gulfstream Dr. shooting, say deputies
First responders were called to the 4200 block of Gulfstream Dr. in the east portion of the city around 8:45 p.m.
Update: 1 killed in East Naples shooting
A 21-year-old man has died after being shot in East Naples on Thursday night. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot twice. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and when deputies arrived, neighbors in an apartment complex were rendering aid to the man. The man was transported to...
17-year-old boy arrested after threatening a student with a stolen gun
A 17-year-old boy is now facing charges after deputies say he threatened a student with a gun at south Fort Myers High School on Aug. 11. WINK News spoke with a student who said this made her feel unsafe. But others didn’t even know a student was arrested in the first place.
School bus crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral; no injuries
A Lee County school bus with students onboard was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Friday morning, but no students or drivers were injured. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the school bus hit two cars at the 1486 NE...
Collier County man arrested for beating goldendoodle to death
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after authorities said he beat a 5-month-old goldendoodle, which lead to the dog’s death. Robert William Garon is facing a charge of cruelty to animals. Authorities say this is the second dog in five months to die in his care. A judge...
Domestic abuse victim shot in the face gets free implants and prosthetics
A woman who was shot in the face is getting free implants and prosthetics thanks to three companies coming together. We first introduced you to Tiffany Nemec 2017, a domestic violence survivor. Five years later, she just had reconstructive dental surgery. Tiffany received a new smile on Thursday after a...
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Injuries from crash on South Tamiami Trail and Marsh Landing Boulevard
People are injured after a crash at the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Marsh Landing Boulevard in Estero Thursday night. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are at the scene of a crash resulting in injuries. Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane at the intersection...
Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back in the hospital
The man simply known as the Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back in the hospital and facing surgery, according to his family. Kelvis Maiguel, who is well known in the Lehigh Acres community, experienced what his family called a “massive pain attack” while working his hot dog stand on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors found a buildup of mass and liquid on his liver.
City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral
Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
Stolen car discovery results in multiple drug arrests
Police arrested three people on drug and grand theft auto charges Thursday morning after finding a stolen car in a hotel parking lot.
Fire crews put out driveway car fire on 17th St West in Lehigh Acres
Fire crews responded to a fire that engulfed two cars in the driveway of a home on 17th Street West in Lehigh Acres Thursday morning. According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, firefighters arrived just after 5 a.m. to find both cars on fire before quickly putting them out.
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat
An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
FHP troopers, LCSO deputies awarded for actions after deputy was shot
Deputies and troopers were honored for putting their lives at risk to save others on Wednesday. In March, Deputy Rafael Jaquez was shot after deputies stopped a car with the wrong tags in Lehigh Acres, and the suspect opened fire. Days later, Jaquez was released from the hospital and given...
GUILTY AS CHARGED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING
Samuel Jerome Lewis, 41, of Lehigh Acres, was found guilty as charged of Trafficking in Amphetamine – 14 Grams or More, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Trafficking in Phenthylamines – 10 Grams or More. He was found guilty following a one-day trial in Lee County. On November...
