Dana White appreciates Oscar De La Hoya’s apology, but will never be friends: “That guy did way too much damage”
Dana White appreciates Oscar De La Hoya’s apology, but he’s fine not working with him. The two promoters have been embroiled in a heated feud for years. First going at each other’s throats as rivals, things took a personal turn in 2018. De La Hoya began promoting MMA fights, starting with Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3. In turn, White poked fun at the boxer’s addiction problems.
Cris Cyborg’s professional boxing debut against Simone Silva set for September 25th
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her decision victory over Arlene Blencowe in April. While not known at the time, the bout was the last fight on her Bellator contract. She was quickly linked to a possible signing with PFL and a bout with Kayla Harrison.
Conor McGregor teases “the greatest and the biggest comeback in history” following rumors of his retirement
Conor McGregor is planning a historic comeback. After McGregor booked a role in a movie and sent a cryptic tweet about his future, many thought he would be retiring from MMA. However, that appears to be far from the case as he took to Instagram to release a hype video of himself teasing the biggest comeback in history.
Kayla Harrison attempts to lure Cris Cyborg into accepting a fight with winner take all offer
Kayla Harrison is attempting to lure Cris Cyborg into accepting a fight with a winner take all offer. Harrison, is hungry, hungry to fight Cris Cyborg and claim another PFL title this year. The two time champ is ready to fight reigning Bellator featherweight champ Cris Cyborg. Cyborg is currently...
Dominick Cruz says if he doesn’t become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion this would be “pretty useless”
Dominick Cruz has put a lot on the line in his return to the UFC. Cruz ended his lengthy layoff in 2020 against Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title and suffered a TKO loss. He has since rebounded and earned decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz and will now face Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Diego in a pivotal bout for the bantamweight division.
Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov “retired too early” to be considered the GOAT of the UFC
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘retired too early’ to be considered the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of the UFC. Nurmagomedov, 33, is considered to be one of the biggest names in the UFC. The Russian born lightweight champion has an unbeaten record of 29-0 in his pro MMA career. ‘The Eagle’ announced his retirement from the UFC in March of 2021.
Frankie Edgar shares clip from his stand-up comedy debut, BJ Penn and other fighters react
Frankie Edgar has shared a clip from his stand-up comedy debut. Edgar, 40, competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC. ‘The Answer’ last fought in November of 2021 at UFC 268, where he went down to defeat against Marlon Vera (19-7 MMA) by knockout. It was to be his 4th loss in 5 fights.
Conor McGregor plays tweet and delete after taking a shot at Islam Makhachev
Conor McGregor is back to the old tweet and delete trick after taking a shot at Islam Makhachev earlier this week. One thing we know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s pretty good at getting under people’s skin – and that he also seems to enjoy it quite a bit. The Irishman tends to come out with some random stuff on social media from time to time and more often than not, it’s concentrated on some of his rivals in the mixed martial arts world.
UFC San Diego: ‘Vera vs Cruz’ Weigh-in Results: All Fighters successfully made weight
UFC San Diego kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which take place today, Friday August 12th. The official process starts at 12pm ET. And the fighters’ cut-off to weigh in is 2pm ET. UFC San Diego takes place tomorrow, Saturday, August 13th at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The...
Sam Alvey explains callout of Jake Paul after UFC release: “I haven’t won in a while, which is the kind of guys he likes to fight, so that makes sense”
Former UFC middleweight Sam Alvey has revealed why he called out Jake Paul on social media. ‘Smilin Sam’ is fresh off his knockout loss to Michał Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59 last Saturday. The bout was the last on his UFC contract, and the promotion doesn’t plan to bring him back. Alvey didn’t win any of his last nine contests in the UFC.
Jamahal Hill disappointed with Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira December booking: “It’s what we expected, but damn”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill is unhappy with the current top of the division. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off a knockout victory over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 last weekend. The win was his third finish in a row. Hill had previously scored first-round knockouts over Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute.
Dana White shuts down talk of UFC fighters not getting enough money, says they “get paid what they’re supposed to get paid”
Dana White believes UFC fighters make enough money as they all get what they deserve. For the longest time, the talk of fighter pay has been a prominent one in the UFC, as fighters, fans, and media have thought that fighters deserve more. Some fighters have even been vocal in saying they think they are underpaid yet for White, he disagrees with that.
Daniel Cormier not hot on Tony Ferguson moving to Jackson Wink: “I believe we all have a time, and I believe that time’s gone”
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes Tony Ferguson’s gym switch came too late. ‘El Cucuy’ has been out of the octagon since his knockout loss to Michael Chandler in May. That defeat made it four in a row for the former UFC interim lightweight champion. Due to the losing streak, Ferguson decided it was time to make a change.
Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 set for UFC 282 in December
It seems that UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will get his wish, and rematch Glover Teixeira. The two first squared off in the main event of UFC 275 in June. The bout was the Brazilian’s first title defense after capturing the light-heavyweight scrap in October 2021, with a win over Jan Blachowicz. Teixeira also teased his fight with Prochazka could be his last.
Patricky Pitbull to defend lightweight title vs. Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288
Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull has his first assignment as champion. He will face Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288 in November. The Brazilian captured the Bellator lightweight strap with a knockout win over Peter Queally in November 2021. The win avenged a previous defeat to the Irishman from that May. With that, Pitbull joined his brother, Patricio, as a Bellator titleholder.
Dominick Cruz reveals how his previous injuries took him to a dark place: “I was so depressed at one time that I didn’t even want to live”
Dominick Cruz is revealing how his previous injuries took him to a dark place. Cruz, 37, (24-3 MMA) last fought in December of 2021 at UFC 269 where he defeated Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) by unanimous decision. Throughout his MMA career, Dominick Cruz has endured several injuries which have forced...
Magomed Ankalaev responds after Jamahal Hill calls out Jan Blachowicz: “Please don’t play with my food”
Magomed Ankalaev has responded after Jamahal Hill called out Jan Blachowicz for a future Octagon showdown. Ankalaev, 30, (18-1 MMA) is hot off a victory over Anthony Smith (36-17 MMA) at UFC 277 in July of this year. The Russian born light heavyweight fighter is currently ranked #3 in the...
Katie Taylor slams Jake Paul for suggesting she cut to featherweight for Amanda Serrano rematch: “I’ve never heard such nonsense in all my life”
Katie Taylor has questioned the logic of Jake Paul for suggesting she should move to featherweight for a rematch with Amanda Serrano. Back in April, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano put on one of the greatest boxing matches of this or any other era. The pair battled it out over the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles and they did so at the world’s most famous arena – Madison Square Garden.
Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)
Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie. Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.
