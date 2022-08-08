Conor McGregor is back to the old tweet and delete trick after taking a shot at Islam Makhachev earlier this week. One thing we know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s pretty good at getting under people’s skin – and that he also seems to enjoy it quite a bit. The Irishman tends to come out with some random stuff on social media from time to time and more often than not, it’s concentrated on some of his rivals in the mixed martial arts world.

