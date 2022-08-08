ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Dana White appreciates Oscar De La Hoya’s apology, but will never be friends: “That guy did way too much damage”

Dana White appreciates Oscar De La Hoya’s apology, but he’s fine not working with him. The two promoters have been embroiled in a heated feud for years. First going at each other’s throats as rivals, things took a personal turn in 2018. De La Hoya began promoting MMA fights, starting with Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3. In turn, White poked fun at the boxer’s addiction problems.
Cris Cyborg’s professional boxing debut against Simone Silva set for September 25th

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her decision victory over Arlene Blencowe in April. While not known at the time, the bout was the last fight on her Bellator contract. She was quickly linked to a possible signing with PFL and a bout with Kayla Harrison.
Dominick Cruz says if he doesn’t become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion this would be “pretty useless”

Dominick Cruz has put a lot on the line in his return to the UFC. Cruz ended his lengthy layoff in 2020 against Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title and suffered a TKO loss. He has since rebounded and earned decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz and will now face Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Diego in a pivotal bout for the bantamweight division.
Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
Conor McGregor plays tweet and delete after taking a shot at Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor is back to the old tweet and delete trick after taking a shot at Islam Makhachev earlier this week. One thing we know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s pretty good at getting under people’s skin – and that he also seems to enjoy it quite a bit. The Irishman tends to come out with some random stuff on social media from time to time and more often than not, it’s concentrated on some of his rivals in the mixed martial arts world.
Sam Alvey explains callout of Jake Paul after UFC release: “I haven’t won in a while, which is the kind of guys he likes to fight, so that makes sense”

Former UFC middleweight Sam Alvey has revealed why he called out Jake Paul on social media. ‘Smilin Sam’ is fresh off his knockout loss to Michał Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59 last Saturday. The bout was the last on his UFC contract, and the promotion doesn’t plan to bring him back. Alvey didn’t win any of his last nine contests in the UFC.
Dana White shuts down talk of UFC fighters not getting enough money, says they “get paid what they’re supposed to get paid”

Dana White believes UFC fighters make enough money as they all get what they deserve. For the longest time, the talk of fighter pay has been a prominent one in the UFC, as fighters, fans, and media have thought that fighters deserve more. Some fighters have even been vocal in saying they think they are underpaid yet for White, he disagrees with that.
Daniel Cormier not hot on Tony Ferguson moving to Jackson Wink: “I believe we all have a time, and I believe that time’s gone”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes Tony Ferguson’s gym switch came too late. ‘El Cucuy’ has been out of the octagon since his knockout loss to Michael Chandler in May. That defeat made it four in a row for the former UFC interim lightweight champion. Due to the losing streak, Ferguson decided it was time to make a change.
Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 set for UFC 282 in December

It seems that UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will get his wish, and rematch Glover Teixeira. The two first squared off in the main event of UFC 275 in June. The bout was the Brazilian’s first title defense after capturing the light-heavyweight scrap in October 2021, with a win over Jan Blachowicz. Teixeira also teased his fight with Prochazka could be his last.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Patricky Pitbull to defend lightweight title vs. Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288

Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull has his first assignment as champion. He will face Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288 in November. The Brazilian captured the Bellator lightweight strap with a knockout win over Peter Queally in November 2021. The win avenged a previous defeat to the Irishman from that May. With that, Pitbull joined his brother, Patricio, as a Bellator titleholder.
Katie Taylor slams Jake Paul for suggesting she cut to featherweight for Amanda Serrano rematch: “I’ve never heard such nonsense in all my life”

Katie Taylor has questioned the logic of Jake Paul for suggesting she should move to featherweight for a rematch with Amanda Serrano. Back in April, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano put on one of the greatest boxing matches of this or any other era. The pair battled it out over the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles and they did so at the world’s most famous arena – Madison Square Garden.
Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)

Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie. Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.
