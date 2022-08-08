ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FanSided

NBA insider: Darvin Ham tells LeBron everyone needs to step up on defense

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is ready to hold the Lakers accountable for their defensive play, agreeing with LeBron James on the matter. The latest report from Yahoo! Sports insider Chris Haynes portrays some painful conversations happening behind the scenes at the Lakers facility. As LeBron James and...
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA exec posits whether Draymond could leave Dubs for Pistons

Could Draymond Green be in a different uniform at some point in the near future?. It’s not entirely impossible, with recent reports indicating the Warriors are unwilling to grant the four-time NBA champion the max contract extension he desires. But if not with Golden State, where could Green land?
DETROIT, MI
AOL Corp

Joe Dumars reemerges as the NBA's head of basketball operations

One of the most decorated but low-key figures in NBA history has reemerged from the shadows to take yet another impactful position. Joe Dumars is a Hall of Fame player, NBA Finals MVP and championship executive — the first Black executive to lead a team to an NBA title — and now he takes up a post in the league office as Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
NBC Sports

Why Porzingis can keep No. 6 despite Russell's jersey retirement

With the news from the NBA that Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey will be retired across the league, that means Kristaps Porzingis will be the last to ever wear it for the Wizards/Bullets franchise. Porzingis, though, does not have to change his number, at least not yet. As part of...
WASHINGTON, DC
#Usa Basketball#Minnesota Lynx#Houston Comets
NBC Sports

Harris hilariously responds to Durant-to-Sixers buzz

Where will Kevin Durant play basketball next season? I have no idea. You have no idea. Heck, Kevin Durant might have no idea. That is, if you believe the buzz that emerged Wednesday from SNY reporter Ian Begley, who reported that members of the Sixers' front office feel "strongly" about pursuing a Durant trade - and that Durant sees Philly as a "favorable" landing spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Klay amusingly demands video evidence after getting hypnotized

Typically it's Klay Thompson hypnotizing fans with his superb shooting and incredible off-the-ball movement. Now, it's Thompson's turn to get hypnotized. After a recent event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Warriors star was told to close his eyes and to imagine that his wrists were tied up by invisible strings that led up all the way into the sky.
NBA
