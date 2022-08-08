Read full article on original website
NBA insider: Darvin Ham tells LeBron everyone needs to step up on defense
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is ready to hold the Lakers accountable for their defensive play, agreeing with LeBron James on the matter. The latest report from Yahoo! Sports insider Chris Haynes portrays some painful conversations happening behind the scenes at the Lakers facility. As LeBron James and...
NBC Sports
NBA exec posits whether Draymond could leave Dubs for Pistons
Could Draymond Green be in a different uniform at some point in the near future?. It’s not entirely impossible, with recent reports indicating the Warriors are unwilling to grant the four-time NBA champion the max contract extension he desires. But if not with Golden State, where could Green land?
ESPN
WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles looks forward to life as a mortician after basketball
SYLVIA FOWLES IS GRINNING. Glowing even. She wants me to know, with her generous smile, that she's not afraid of the topic. We're talking about death, and eventually, reincarnation. She likes to contemplate the future, and the unknown. It's much more interesting to her than the past. "I do believe...
Magic Starting 5: Bill Russell's No. 6 Retired By League
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Lists New York Apartment for Mind-Boggling Price
Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony has listed his New York City condo for sale, purchased when he played for the Knicks, according to Architectural Digest.
LeBron James trade destination rankings: Phoenix Suns ranked No. 1 trade fit for NBA star
If the Phoenix Suns don't acquire Kevin Durant in a trade, they have another option to land another NBA superstar, according to one NBA Insider. The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James. ...
Kevin Durant trade speculation with Phoenix Suns renewed after report of Arizona visit
A report that Kevin Durant was coming to Phoenix on Thursday renewed speculation about the Phoenix Suns potentially trading for the Brooklyn Nets and NBA superstar. "I'm hearing, and take it for what it's worth, ok? I'm hearing that Kevin Durant is expected to be in the Valley tonight," John Gambadoro said on...
AOL Corp
Joe Dumars reemerges as the NBA's head of basketball operations
One of the most decorated but low-key figures in NBA history has reemerged from the shadows to take yet another impactful position. Joe Dumars is a Hall of Fame player, NBA Finals MVP and championship executive — the first Black executive to lead a team to an NBA title — and now he takes up a post in the league office as Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant wants to play with Marcus Smart, Celtics
The saga surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continues as the Nets try and accommodate the superstar’s trade request before the 2022-23 season. Durant delivered an ultimatum to team governor Joe Tsai that it’s either him or Sean Marks and Steve Nash and it looks like Tsai chose Marks and Nash.
Evaluating the likelihood of a Kevin Durant trade to the Boston Celtics
The moment Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade, NBA teams started lining up in an effort to swing
NBC Sports
Why Porzingis can keep No. 6 despite Russell's jersey retirement
With the news from the NBA that Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey will be retired across the league, that means Kristaps Porzingis will be the last to ever wear it for the Wizards/Bullets franchise. Porzingis, though, does not have to change his number, at least not yet. As part of...
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
BREAKING: Houston Rockets Sign Willie Cauley-Stein
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets are signing Willie Cauley-Stein. He has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.
Lakers News: LeBron James Contract Extension Meeting Details Revealed
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports provides some details from the Lakers recent meeting with superstar LeBron James regarding a possible contract extension.
NBC Sports
Harris hilariously responds to Durant-to-Sixers buzz
Where will Kevin Durant play basketball next season? I have no idea. You have no idea. Heck, Kevin Durant might have no idea. That is, if you believe the buzz that emerged Wednesday from SNY reporter Ian Begley, who reported that members of the Sixers' front office feel "strongly" about pursuing a Durant trade - and that Durant sees Philly as a "favorable" landing spot.
NBC Sports
Klay amusingly demands video evidence after getting hypnotized
Typically it's Klay Thompson hypnotizing fans with his superb shooting and incredible off-the-ball movement. Now, it's Thompson's turn to get hypnotized. After a recent event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Warriors star was told to close his eyes and to imagine that his wrists were tied up by invisible strings that led up all the way into the sky.
Anthony Edwards Tweets Out Amazing Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sent out a tweet.
