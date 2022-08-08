Read full article on original website
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Bound for bullpen
Seattle manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Flexen will shift to the bullpen, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The Mariners foreshadowed Flexen's move to a relief role during their 1-0 win over the Yankees in 13 innings Tuesday, when he was spotted warming up in the bullpen late in the contest. Flexen wasn't ultimately needed to enter the game, but the Mariners will opt to shorten their rotation to five men after he was lit up for five runs over six innings in his most recent start Saturday against the Angels. Seattle could look to bring Flexen back into the rotation later in the season if workload concerns crop up for rookie George Kirby, but for the time being, the veteran right-hander will retain little fantasy value while he likely handles a low-leverage multi-inning role out of the bullpen.
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A
Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Bound for Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Lewis to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Lewis will surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster to Dylan Moore (back), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and offers more versatility off the bench due to his ability to play both the infield and outfield. Upon returning from a stint on the 7-day concussion IL on July 22, Lewis managed just four hits in 41 at-bats (.098 average) with the Mariners while striking out at a 39.1 percent clip. Lewis had already moved into a bench role last weekend, when Mitch Haniger came off the IL and replaced him as a lineup regular.
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant in victory
Valdez (11-4) earned the win Thursday over Texas, striking out eight in seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits, a walk and a hit batsman. All four hits against Valdez were singles, and he managed to pitch around trouble in the third and seventh innings to hold the Rangers scoreless. At one point, he retired 11 straight batters. The 28-year-old has now thrown a quality start in 19 straight appearances. He's posted a 2.73 ERA and allowed just seven homers in 142 innings this year. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the White Sox.
Rockies' Jhoulys Chacin: Slated to pitch in sim game
Chacin (toe) will participate in a simulated game Friday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Chacin has been sidelined for two and a half weeks due to toe sesamoiditis but has been cleared to face hitters. Given the length of his absence, it's possible that the right-hander will require a rehab assignment before he's able to return from the injured list.
Astros' Lance McCullers: Season debut set for Saturday
The Astros will activate McCullers (forearm) from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Houston had been running a five-man rotation since dealing away Jake Odorizzi ahead of last week's trade deadline, but McCullers' return from the...
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Exits game early
Diaz left Wednesday's loss to St. Louis early after hurting his hand during a swing and will undergo an MRI, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Diaz has endured a lingering issue with his hand, according to manager Bud Black. An MRI scan will help determine the severity of the injury and how long -- if at all -- he will have to sit out. Diaz is slashing .229/.291/.372 this season with 33 RBI in 76 games.
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Battling back spasms
Hayes is day-to-day with back spasms, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. The issue explains why Hayes is on the bench Friday against the Giants. While the problem doesn't appear to be a major one, the Pirates have no incentive to rush him back in a long season, so it's possible Rodolfo Castro gets a handful of starts at third base.
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Rehab continues positively
Trammell (hamstring) is 4-for-12 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and total three runs in his last three rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma. Trammell appears to be on the cusp of a return after seven rehab games, but it remains to be seen if the Mariners will opt to activate him in time for the start of the weekend series with the Rangers that begins Friday. The fact the 24-year-old just played a full nine innings in left field Wednesday for the Rainiers lends credence to the notion he could indeed be back on the big-league roster in short order.
Royals' Brent Rooker: Recalled from Triple-A
Rooker was recalled to the majors from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. After being traded to the Royals from San Diego, Rooker played five games with Triple-A Omaha in which he slashed .450/.500/.950 over 22 plate appearances. He's had less success in MLB with a career OPS of .690 and hasn't reached base in either game he's played in the big leagues this season.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sits Wednesday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Toronto will roll out an outfield of Lourdes Gurriel, Raimel Tapia and Teoscar Hernandez for the series finale while Merrifield heads to the bench after two straight starts. Since being acquired from the Royals on Aug. 2, Merrifield has gone 6-for-21 (.286 average) with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base through his first six games with the Blue Jays.
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Exits with side injury
Escobar left Saturday's game against the Phillies with a side injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The specific nature and severity of Escobar's injury are not yet clear. He'd already seen a significant drop in playing time, as he slipped into a spot on the short side of a platoon with Luis Guillorme at third base at the start of August, so his short-term outlook won't change much if he's shut down for a few days.
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Steps out of lineup
Edman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Edman was scratched from Saturday's lineup for unspecified reasons but started the past three games and went 4-for-13 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Nolan Gorman will move to second base while Nolan Arenado rests his legs as the designated hitter.
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Cast off roster
Torrens was designated for assignment Thursday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Torrens showed flashes at the plate in 2021, but he struggled to a .214/.262/.252 line across 141 plate appearances prior to losing his roster spot this season. Curt Casali -- who the Mariners acquired at the trade deadline -- was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move and should serve as the backup catcher to starter Cal Raleigh.
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Out of Friday's lineup
Dozier is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers. Dozier has a .479 OPS through nine games in August and will head to the bench for Friday's series opener. Michael Massey will enter the lineup at second base, which pushes Nicky Lopez to shortstop and Bobby Witt to the hot corner.
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Remains out of lineup
Alfaro (knee) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Nationals. Alfaro will miss a third straight game after he hurt his right knee in Monday's loss to the Giants. He's expected to sit for one more game before returning to start behind the plate Sunday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in Friday's series opener.
Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Loses 40-man spot
The Cardinals designated McFarland for assignment Wednesday. Given that the left-handed McFarland has yielded a .354 average and .542 slugging percentage to opposing left-handed hitters this season, the Cardinals' decision to cut bait with him isn't an overly surprising one. St. Louis summoned Jake Woodford from Triple-A Memphis to replace him in the bullpen.
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Swipes bag, scores twice
Stott went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets. Batting leadoff for the first time in his MLB career, Stott produced his second career game with at least three hits. He was also hit by a pitch and managed to reach base in all four plate appearances against Max Scherzer. The rookie infielder has gone 10-for-19 (.526) with six runs scored over his last five games, raising his season slash line to .219/.282/.341.
Astros' Michael Brantley: Heading for second opinion
Astros bench coach Joe Espada said Wednesday that Brantley is receiving a second medical opinion on his injured right shoulder, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. GM James Click said recently he had no update on Brantley's status but indicated it's possible the veteran outfielder doesn't see the field again this year, though Click said he still hopes Brantley will return to action. The 35-year-old has been sidelined by the injury since late June, and he was shut down in mid-July when his body responded poorly to swinging a bat. At this point, Brantley shouldn't be expected to rejoin the Astros until at least sometime in September, assuming he even sees the field again in 2022.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Reaches four times in rehab game
Tatis (wrist) went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two walks and two runs in a minor-league game with Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. After going 0-for-5 with a pair of walks in his initial two rehab appearances, Tatis collected his first hits of 2022 and reached base four times Tuesday. He was initially expected to play center field in the contest, but he was shifted to shortstop instead due to slick outfield grass, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Tatis is still expected to see some time in center during the rehab stint, which is likely to end next week.
